Ibovespa retreats with US embargo on Russian oil; dollar falls again

The Brazilian stock exchange operated between gains and losses during the trading session this Tuesday (8), closing down, mainly, reflecting the total embargo of Russian oil, which led the commodity to another day of strong highs. The Ibovespa closed down 0.35%, at 111,203 points, after oscillating between 110,969 and 112,389. The financial volume was R$ 38.7 billion.

According to Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management, the embargo on the purchase of oil from Russia by the US can strengthen the trend of global inflation, because if there is little supply of the commodity and great demand, prices rise. “A high price of oil can cause a rise in the entire chain of services, clothing, commodities, among others”.

A positive highlight was the shares of AZUL (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4) advancing, respectively, 7.09% and 7.08%, followed by BRF (BRFS3), with an increase of 7.03%. After three straight days of decline, with the airline industry penalized by the soaring oil price, reflecting higher fuel costs, Azul released operating data above estimates on Tuesday and partially recovered.

The negative highlight was the steel sector, with CSN (CSNA3) and Vale (VALE3) falling, respectively, by 4.80% and 4.39%, followed by Locaweb (LWSA3), falling by 3.98%.

“With the recent rise in ore, there is profit taking. In addition, with the sanctions adopted against Russia, the steel sector should be impacted”, says Ativa Investimentos.

The dollar fell again against the real in today’s session, after US President Biden announced the embargo on Russian oil and gas. The rise in the prices of these and other commodities reinforced the scenario of inflationary pressure, with several institutions revising their inflation forecasts upwards and, by table, forecasting Selic above 13%. The American currency retreated 0.52%, to R$ 5.053, after oscillating between R$ 5.045 and R$ 5.100.

Futures interest closed mostly higher: DIF23, – 0.6 pp, at 13.06%; DIF25, +0.01 pp, at 12.34%; DIF27, +0.03pp, at 12.16%; DIF29, +0.04pp, at 12.24%.

In the US, stock markets closed lower, with investors assessing rising commodity prices and slowing economic growth stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rising prices for oil, gasoline, natural gas and precious metals like nickel and palladium are fueling concerns about a slowdown in global growth amid rising inflation.

The Dow Jones index fell 0.57% to 32,631 points. Nasdaq was down 0.28% to 12,795 points, while the S&P 500 was down 0.73% to 4,170 points.

