Images show how the war transformed scenarios in Ukraine | World

Reproduction / The Globe Preparation for the Russian invasion of Kiev has altered the landscape of the Ukrainian capital

The war in Ukraine enters its third week and the scenario of destruction of Ukrainian cities shows the impact of targets hit by Russian military forces. Check out some before and after pictures.

Russian and Ukrainian authorities have agreed to establish “humanitarian corridors” in Kiev and four other cities: Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol for the evacuation of civilians who have been trapped by fighting since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. . However, this did not stop the efforts of Ukrainian troops to prepare cities for conflict.

Images of Kiev’s Independence Square show how barricades transformed the urban landscape. Other photographs record the changes that took place in the square, which was a traditional venue for political demonstrations in the Ukrainian capital.

Barricades and barbed wire occupied the space that used to belong to cars:

Reproduction / The Globe Barricades were set up in Kiev’s streets

Last week, the Russian government attacked the city’s main radio and TV tower, disrupting all transmissions, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. In the meantime, five people died, according to the local government. Kiev has been under siege for several days.

After the Ukrainian government reached an agreement with Russia that allowed the creation of “humanitarian corridors”, civilians from Sumy, in the northeast, and from Irpin, near the capital, Kiev, managed to leave their cities, until then besieged.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.