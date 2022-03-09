In addition to new iPhone, Apple announces iPad Air, Mac and other releases

***FILE***SÃO PAULO, SP, 01.06.2017 – View of several generations of Apple cell phones. (Photo: Gabriel Cabral/Folhapress)

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – In addition to the new iPhone SE, Apple took advantage of its virtual event this Tuesday (8) to announce other products, including a new green iPhone 13 option, an iPad Air update and a new Mac computer with the latest generation processors designed by the company.

Check out the main highlights below:

NEW IPAD AIR WITH M1 AND 5G

The iPad Air tablet won a new version this Tuesday with the M1 chip, developed by Apple for computers and present in the last iPad, and support for 5G.

With eight cores, the processor promises twice the performance compared to competitors in the Windows line, and performance optimized for games, according to the company.

The 16 neural cores also promise better use of applications such as Adobe’s image editing programs (Photoshop, Premiere and the like).

The front camera also received changes, now being 12 MP with an ultra-wide lens, dedicated for video calls.

Prices in Brazil have already been announced, but the start of sales has not yet:

– 64GB iPad Air: BRL 6,799

– 64GB iPad Air with 5G: BRL 8,399

– 256GB iPad Air: BRL 8,399

– 256GB iPad Air with 5G: BRL 9,999

MACS WITH M1 ULTRA

Another announcement was the M1 Ultra chip, Apple’s new high-end processor. Developed for desktop computers, the release enhances the functions of the previous M1 Max through a new feature, Ultrafusion, connecting two M1 Max to double the processing potential.

In practice, the chip allows up to 128 GB of RAM memory (which helps with performance), and 90% more performance than 16-core processors.

The first computer to use the new component is the Mac Studio, a machine sold without a keyboard, mouse or screen that looks like a speaker, but hides the greater processing power in a computer of the brand.

In addition to an intelligent cooling system, Mac Studio comes with four Thunderbolt inputs, two USB-C and one HDMI inputs, allowing you to connect up to four displays at the same time.

In terms of performance, the launch features two versions: M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip, both offering greater performance than the iMac and even the most powerful Mac Pro that Apple currently sells with Intel processors.

5K MONITOR

The Studio Display is a 27-inch monitor with 5K resolution made to accompany the Mac Studio, with swivel mode for landscape and portrait, and nanoglass option – which serves to reduce the emission of lights that cause headaches.

It also comes with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, just like the new iPad Air, as well as a set of three microphones and six sound outputs, with spatial audio output capability, according to Apple.

The monitor also has three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port, which allows you to recharge other company devices.

Prices in Brazil have been announced, but the launch is not yet. Are they:

– Mac Studio with M1 Max: from BRL 22,999

– Mac Studio with M1 Ultra: from R$46,999

– Studio Display: from BRL 17,999

Sold without the monitor, the most powerful Mac Studio, with all the best settings options, and including professional video and audio editing programs, starts at up to R$ 97,798.80.

LIVE SPORT

In addition to products, there was also space for new services. Apple TV+, the company’s streaming original movies and series, will begin showing live baseball games in eight countries, including Brazil.

There will be two games a week of the major US baseball league – there and also in Canada, subscribers will also have a channel with reruns and live roundtables 24 hours a day.

Streaming begins March 31, at the start of the 2022 North American championship season, at no additional cost “for now,” according to Apple.