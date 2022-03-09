In open letter, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska calls Putin ‘aggressor’ and asks for help

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, published, this Tuesday (8), on her Instagram profile, an open letter to the press around the world. In her text – in English, German and Ukrainian – she calls Putin an “aggressor”, talks about the horrors of war and calls for the creation of a no-fly zone over her country.

The letter published by President Volodmyr Zelensky’s wife is, according to her, a response to dozens of requests for interviews she has been receiving from press vehicles around the world.



Olena, who remains in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, with her husband, writes at length about the pain of the war, talks about the bravery of the Ukrainian people and also about all the hardship and deaths that the conflict with Russia has caused in her country. She also called for humanitarian corridors to be created for the departure of civilians and for the world press to continue reporting on what happens on Ukrainian soil.

Read the letter in full:

“Recently, a large number of media outlets from all over the world have approached me with requests for interviews. This letter serves as my response to these requests and as my testimony about Ukraine.

What happened just over a week ago was unbelievable. Our country was peaceful. Our cities, suburbs and villages were full of life. On February 24th, we all woke up to the announcement of an invasion of Russia. Tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, planes entered our airspace, missile launchers surrounded our cities.

Although the Russian propaganda media call this a ‘special operation’, it is actually the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians.

Perhaps the most terrible and devastating thing about this invasion is the death of children. 8-year-old Alice died on the streets of Okhtyrka as her father tried to protect her. Or Polina, from Kiev, who died in a bombing along with her parents. Arseniy, 14, was hit in the head by debris and could not be saved as an ambulance did not reach him in time due to the intense exchange of fire.





When Russia says ‘it is not waging war on civilians’, I bring up the names of these dead children.

Our women and children now live in bomb shelters and basements. You’ve probably seen the footage of the Kiev and Kharkiv metro stations, where people lie on the ground with their children and pets — all trapped below. These are just consequences of war for some; for the Ukrainians it is a terrible reality. In some cities, families were unable to leave the bomb shelters for several days in a row because of the indiscriminate and deliberate bombing of civilian structures.

The first newborn of the war saw the concrete roof of the shelter, his first breath was the acrid air of the basement, and he was greeted by a trapped and terrified community. At this moment there are dozens of children who do not know peace in their lives.

This war is being waged against the civilian population and not just through bombing. Some people need intensive care and continued treatment that cannot be done right now. How is insulin applied in a basement? Or what about asthma under open fire? Not to mention the hundreds of people with cancer whose chemotherapy and radiation treatments have been put off indefinitely.

Local communities show desperation on social media. Many people, including the elderly and the severely ill and those with mobility problems, have ended up being separated from their family, they are without any support. War against these people is doubly criminal.

Our roads are full of refugees. Look into the eyes of these weary women and children who carry with them the pain and heartache of leaving behind the people they love and the life they once had. The men who take them to the borders cry at being separated from their family, but they return bravely to fight for our freedom. After all, despite the horror, Ukrainians do not give up.

The aggressor, Putin, believed he would launch a blitz on Ukraine. But he underestimated our country, our people and our patriotism. Ukrainians, no matter what their political views, language, beliefs or nationality, remain united.

While Kremlin propagandists announced that the Ukrainians would welcome them with flowers and applause, what happened is that they were hit by Molotov cocktails.

I thank the citizens of the attacked cities who helped those in need. I thank those who keep working – pharmacies, shops, public transport and social services – and showing that, in Ukraine, life wins.

I recognize those who have provided humanitarian aid to our citizens and thank them for their continued support. I thank our neighbors, who opened their borders to shelter our women and children. Thank you for keeping them safe when the bullies made us unable to do so.

To all the people around the world who are on Ukraine’s side: we see you! We are here seeing and appreciating your support!

Ukraine wants peace. But Ukraine will defend its borders. Defend your identity. We will never give in.

In cities where bombing continues, where people are under rubble, unable to leave their basements for days, we need corridors for humanitarian aid and the safe evacuation of civilians. We need those in power to close our skies.

Close the heavens and we will deal with the war on the ground ourselves.

I appeal to you dear media: keep showing what happens here and keep showing the truth. In the information war waged by Russia, every little piece of evidence is crucial.

And with this letter, I testify and tell the world: the war in Ukraine is not a war ‘somewhere out there’. It is a war in Europe, close to the borders of the European Union. Ukraine is holding back the force that can aggressively enter its cities tomorrow under the guise of saving civilians.

Last week, for me and mine, this would have sounded like an exaggeration, but it is the reality we live in today. And we don’t know how long it will last. If we don’t stop Putin, who threatens to start a nuclear war, there will be no safe place on Earth for any of us.

We will win. Because of our unity. Unity of love for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!”



