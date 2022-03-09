In the US, baby receives a double transplant, unprecedented in the world, with a technique to avoid rejection | Health

Doctors from Duke University, in the United States, announced this Monday (7) that they had a world-first double transplant in a baby – with a technique to help prevent organ rejection.

Baby Easton Sinnamon was just 6 months old when he received a heart and thymus transplant – a small, flat, butterfly-shaped organ that sits between the lungs, behind the breastbone and in front of the heart.

The thymus plays a crucial role in building the immune system – in babies and children, it is relatively large, but as the person grows, it decreases in size. Tests done about 6 months later at Easton show the new thymus is working fine. (see details below).

Easton was a candidate for the experimental transplant because he had two health problems: he was born with some heart defects that, even with surgery soon after birth, could not be corrected.

In addition, he had recurrent infections – until the doctors realized that his thymus was not working properly. The baby needed to spend the first 7 months of life in the university hospital.

“It was one of those things that could help him, and if it worked, it would not only help him, but it could also help thousands of other people with their children who need transplants,” said Kaitlyn Sinnamon, Easton’s mother, about the transplant.

revolutionary potential

The double transplant performed on the baby has the potential to “change the face” of solid organ transplants, according to the doctor who performed the procedure, Joseph Turek.

This because both the heart and thymus that Easton received came from the same donor. Thus, the expectation was that the thymus would establish the donor’s immune system as if it were the recipient’s – preventing rejection from the heart.

“This allows the thymus to recognize the heart itself,” said the transplant doctor, Joseph Turek, in a video released by the university.

The approach had shown promise in animal experiments, including in Turek’s lab at Duke, but had not been tested before in a living organ recipient.

The idea is to induce what is called immune tolerance to a transplant. Doctors still intend, in the future, to stop Easton from receiving the immunosuppressive drugs he needs today.

“If this approach is successful, it would mean that transplant recipients would not reject the donated organ and would also not need to undergo treatment with long-term immunosuppressive drugs, which can be highly toxic, particularly to the kidneys,” he said. Turek.

“This concept of tolerance has always been the Holy Grail in transplantation, and now we’re at the door.”

If it works, the procedure can be tried with transplants of other organs. In the case of the heart, for example, those who are transplanted usually have an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years – with durability limited by the toxicity of immunosuppressive drugs.

“If this can be extrapolated to patients who already have a functioning thymus, it could allow them to restructure their immune systems to accept transplanted organs with substantially less dependence on anti-rejection drugs. The processing method used for thymus tissue appears to be critical and of great interest,” said Allan D. Kirk, chairman of the Duke Department of Surgery.

The Duke researchers had been working with a company, Enzyvant Therapeutics, to develop lab-grown implants from donated thymus tissue. The intention was to treat babies who are born without the thymus. The initiative is exclusive to the university.

In Easton’s case, two procedures were performed: the first surgeons transplanted a new heart, while the donated thymus was sent to a laboratory. About two weeks later, the baby underwent a second operation to implant the processed thymus tissue. His own partially functioning thymus was removed to make way for new immune cells to establish themselves.

The doctors received permission from the FDA – a kind of American Anvisa – for the procedures precisely because Easton needed both a heart transplant and a thymus tissue implant, processed independently of each other.

The primary function of the thymus is the processing and maturation of T lymphocytes. When they are still within the thymus, lymphocytes do not respond to pathogens and foreign agents.

Once they mature, however, they enter the bloodstream and travel to other organs of the lymphatic system – where they help provide defense against disease. The thymus also produces a hormone, thymosin, which stimulates the maturation of lymphocytes in other lymphatic organs.

About 6 months after the surgery, scans show that thymus tissue is building new T cells that work well in Easton, Turek said. It appears to be working as it should — producing immune cells that don’t treat the baby’s new heart as foreign tissue.

Recently, the baby celebrated his one-year birthday.

“Cases like this underscore the importance of new insights when surgery and science are skillfully practiced together,” said Allan D. Kirk of Duke. “This case has implications for more than just heart transplantation – it could change the way many solid organ transplants are done in the future,” he said.