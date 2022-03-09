Indigenous group of skaters uses cultural clothing as a symbol of resistance | skateboard

After the Spanish conquest of Bolivia in the 16th century, indigenous women (cholitas) were required to wear polleras, a voluminous skirt style that carries a racist past. Over time, the use of clothing has become a fundamental icon in the country’s cultural identity, even with the prejudice still rooted.

In the 21st century, in 2019, in Cochabamba, the third largest city in the country, two Bolivian friends and skaters decided to reframe the famous polleras, then an object of discrimination, and make them a symbol of resistance. Soon, the duo founded ImillaSkate.

1 of 2 Bolivian skaters use traditional clothing as a form of resistance — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Bolivian skaters wear traditional clothing as a form of resistance — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

With the aim of empowering women and passing on the message of acceptance and diversity, the Imillas (from Quechua and Aimará, native languages ​​of Bolivia, “young girl”) skate with polleras, hair braids and bowler hats – the that the cholitas wore. For athletes, the use of clothing sounds like a “cry of inclusion”.

– The mothers, aunts and grandmothers in the neighborhood are very happy with what we are doing, mainly because we are changing the way people see pollera’s wife. It’s great to be able to contribute to that – said Daniela Santiváñez, one of the creators of the project.

For many years, cholitas were seen as despicable women in Bolivian society and the term was taken as a pejorative connotation. To have a parameter, it was only in 2005, with the election of the first Amerindian president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, that the cholitas – and other indigenous groups – were able to have some of their basic rights recognized, such as entering certain restaurants, using public transport or go to some places in the center of the capital La Paz.

2 of 2 Bolivian skaters created a resistance group — Photo: Reproduction Bolivian skaters created a resistance group — Photo: Reproduction

– Today we can see a cholita becoming a lawyer, a teacher and even a television presenter. Why not a cholita on top of the skateboard? – said Brenda Tinta, member of ImillaSkate.

Representation begins with preparation. The hairstyle is like a ritual. Brushing your hair is an act of eliminating bad energies, and brushing each other’s hair is a way to maintain and increase the connection between them.

– It’s not just clothes and customs, it’s an identity. That’s what makes them cholitas. We are very proud of that – said María Belén Fajardo, skater for ImillaSkate.

In February, the group of skaters was the subject of a long article in the British newspaper “The Guardian”. Brazilian photographer Luisa Dörr followed the routine and talked to the girls. In her social networks, she shared a series of images of the Bolivians.

Bolivian girls train with the aim of competing in local championships. For them, the use of the pollera helps them to improve in the sport and to perform maneuvers. With the clothing, which is long and heavy, the skaters believe that they raise the level of difficulty in the sport.

– Many believe that sport is for boys, we don’t have much support or perspective of reaching a podium, for example, but this is the moment when they start to look at us and support us – says Brenda.

From polleras, braids and toppers, the girls of ImillaSkate represent a generation that seeks the acceptance and affirmation of women, mainly Bolivians, in the skate scene.

“Skating de pollera represents her roots, where she comes from and what she is,” said Brenda Tinta.