iPhone SE 3, M1 Ultra, iPad Air: All Today’s Apple Announcements

Apple performed its first event of 2022 this Tuesday (8) with news for its products. Confirming several rumors that have emerged in recent weeks, the company has updated its “entry” line of cell phones with the new iPhone SE and brought an iPad Air with iPad Pro power to market.

One thing that has become clear is Apple’s advancement of its hardware independence, focusing on its own chip line. It is in this year 2022 that the company should complete the transition of Intel chips, which should be completed with a Mac Pro to be announced in the future.

The main news that Apple presented today you can check on our summary soon after.

1. iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: two new colors

New colors for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Just like it did at the first event of 2021, Apple launched new colors for the iPhone 13 at this event today. They arrive for the iPhone 13 (alpine green) and iPhone 13 Pro (green). The new colors will be available soon in select countries on March 18th, with pre-sales starting next Friday (11th). The hardware of the models, of course, has not changed.

2. New iPhone SE with 5G

One of the big announcements today was the 3rd generation iPhone SE. The cell phone has the same look as the 2nd generation iPhone SE (2020), but with the glass used in the new iPhone 13. Following the latest models, it also has the A15 Bionic chip and up to 256GB storage options.

The addition of the most powerful (and recent) chip brings new capabilities to the “cheap” smartphone. These include Smart HDR 4 for the cameras, compatibility with 5G connectivity and longer battery life, according to the brand. Also according to Apple, the device has 1.8x faster performance than iPhone 8.

Colors of the new 3rd generation iPhone SE are black, white and red.

The pre-sale of the new iPhone SE also starts this Friday (11) and sales on March 18, with availability from black, white and red colors. Here in Brazil, prices are as follows:

iPhone SE 3 (64GB): BRL 4,199

iPhone SE 3 (128GB): BRL 4,699

iPhone SE 3 (256 GB): R$ 5,699

3. iPad Air with M1

Another hardware announcement of the day it was the iPad Air with M1 chip. The same is also used in the line iPad Pro and promises cutting-edge performance for the new model presented today. It has only two options with 64 GB (R$ 6,799) and 256 GB (R$ 8,399) of storage and is available in space grey, pink, purple, blue and white.

In addition to the new chip, the iPad Air has connectivity 5G, USB-C input and, unlike iPhones, it comes with a 20W power adapter in the box. Its screen is 10.9 inches in size (2360 x 1640 pixels) and is compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

New iPad Air brings functions and “power” of iPad Pro.

On both the front and rear cameras, the new iPad Air features a single 12 MP camera. A differentiator is the use of the function Central Stage for video calls, which “follows” the user as he moves around the screen.

It is worth noting that the tablet has the Touch ID fingerprint reader and will be available with iPadOS 15.4, which is scheduled to be released next week.

4. M1 Ultra: Apple’s new most powerful chip

Apple announced this Tuesday (8) another proprietary chip, the M1 Ultra. The high-performance chip supports up to 128GB of unified memory (RAM), has 20 CPU cores and 64-core integrated GPU. According to Apple, it is eight times more powerful than the original M1.

Architecture of the new Apple M1 Ultra chip.

Aimed at high performance and energy efficiency, Apple also claimed that the chip is capable of delivering performance similar to high-end GPUs such as the Nvidia RTX 3090, with up to 200W less power consumption.

The numbers are also impressive. That’s 114 billion transistors and 32 Neural Engine cores in a new architecture dubbed UltraFusion. With the new machine learning chip, Apple ensures that the M1 Ultra is capable of executing up to 22 trillion operations per second.

5. iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3

Next week, Apple will release the iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3. The updates bring a series of new features. For iPhone, unlocking cell phones with Face ID arrives, starting with iPhone 12, without the user having to remove their protective mask. For Macs and iPads comes Universal Control, which lets you control multiple devices with just a mouse and keyboard.

This integration between Apple devices allows, for example, to copy files from an iPad and transfer them to a Mac quickly, being a “evolution” of the Sidecar. Despite not having indicated a specific date, it is likely that the updates will reach users on March 18, when the new products should go on sale.

6. Mac Studio

For debut the M1 Ultra, Apple also introduced Mac Studio today. It is a kind of beefier Mac mini, bringing both the new chip and the M1 Max. The computer can still be equipped with up to 128 GB of RAM, up to 8 TB of storage (SSD) and its starting price is R$ 22,999 – if you choose the strongest configuration, the value is close to R$ 100 thousand.

Considered a high-end computer, Mac Studio is aimed at activities that need high performance. It supports up to four Pro Display XDR displays via USB-C and an extra one via the HDMI port. There are also Ethernet connections (10Gb), two USB-A and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display.

7. Apple Studio Display, iPhone chip monitor

Apple also announced a new display at today’s event. It is about Studio Display, with 5K resolution and 27 inches in size. Its starting price is BRL 18 thousand and it will also be available on March 18th. It features P3 color tone, 600 nits brightness and True Tone technology.

Among the differentials, Apple bets on improvements to the camera and sound outputs. Now, the monitor has a 12 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.4, 122º) capable of capturing more space from the environment. It also has a sound system with six speakers and woofers, offering stereo sound (Spatial Audio).

Apple Studio Display also has the A13 Bionic chipfrom the iPhone 11, which allows you to use most of these features and also making it compatible with the “Hey Siri” command.