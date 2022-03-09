Iran announces it has put new military satellite into orbit

Equipment is the second successfully launched by the country; The act comes as negotiations are taking place in Vienna to try to salvage the deal that curbs Tehran’s nuclear program.

ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (D) welcomes the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in the capital Tehran on March 5, 2022



Iranian authorities announced on Tuesday that they had launched a new military satellite, their second, into orbit as negotiations in Vienna to try to salvage the deal on Tehran’s nuclear program, which restricts nuclear program of Will, are at a crucial stage. “The second Iranian military satellite, named Noor-2, was sent into space by the Qassed rocket of the Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace force, Iran’s ideological army, and successfully placed into orbit at 500 kilometers of Earth”, announced the official IRNA agency.

The first military satellite launched by the country, in April 2020, was Noor, which means “light” in Persian, is at an orbit of 425 km above the Earth’s surface. Placing a second satellite in space represents a major step forward for Iran’s military, raising concerns about the country’s nuclear and missile programs. the military of U.S say the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also allow Tehran to launch long-range weapons, possibly including nuclear warheads. Tehran denies US claims that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development and says it has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East, has had several failed satellite launches in recent years due to technical issues. The US imposed sanctions on Iran’s civilian space agency and two research organizations in 2019, saying they were being used to advance Tehran’s ballistic missile program.