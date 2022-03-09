Iran launches its second military satellite into space – Cavok Australia

As the nuclear talks held in Vienna between Iran and the parties to the nuclear deal reach a critical stage, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the country’s second military satellite, called Noor-2, has been launched into space.

According to Iranian state television, the Noor-2 military reconnaissance satellite was launched by the IRGC from the Shahrud Desert, about 330 kilometers northeast of the capital Tehran, using the Qased rocket. Noor-2 became Iran’s second military satellite in orbit.

First footage from #Iran showing the launch of Noor-2 atop the Qased SLV, via TEL. Location appears to be here 36.2010478, 55.3337356 at a known location. pic.twitter.com/Mckj6z08tw — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) March 8, 2022

The IRGC said the Noor-2 satellite had reached a low orbit of 500 km (310 miles) above the Earth’s surface on the satellite carrier Ghased, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. He described Ghased as a mixed-fuel, three-phase satellite carrier.

Iran launched its first military satellite, called Noor-1, into space in April 2020. Noor means “light” in Persian.

The head of the US Space Command later dismissed the satellite as “a webcam falling into space” that would not provide Iran with vital intelligence, although it did show Tehran’s ability to successfully enter orbit after a series of mishaps.

The US and its Western allies allege that Iran’s ballistic missile activities violate United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231 and that Iran “hides its intercontinental ballistic missile program that threatens the Middle East and Europe for behind its satellite activities”.

Iran, on the other hand, argues that the missiles developed are conventional and comply with UNSC Resolution 2231, which supports the nuclear deal.