Is turmeric good for health? Check out 7 benefits of this root

Making your own food at home is the best way to control food, after all it is the only way to know what ingredients are present in each dish. A very popular spice in Brazilian cuisine is turmeric, also known as turmeric or turmeric, and if you still don’t know the benefits of consuming this yellow-orange powder, read on.

First of all, it is important to differentiate between turmeric and “real” turmeric. The original saffron is the pistil of the flower of the Crocus sativus species and is the most expensive spice in the world – just to give you an idea, 1 gram of real saffron costs about US$ 60, which would give approximately R$ 305.

Turmeric, on the other hand, is a much cheaper spice — in bulk stores, you can find 100 grams of turmeric for less than R$10. Considering the fact that it is much easier to consume this type of turmeric , it is about him that we will talk in this text.

important detail: although the spice has several benefits, it is not indicated for people who use anticoagulant drugs and patients with gallbladder problems. Pregnant and lactating women should use the seasoning under medical recommendation.

Benefits of Turmeric

You can use turmeric to season meats, scrambled eggs, vegetables and even rice and beans. Versatile, affordable and tasty, turmeric is good for the body as it is a great source of antioxidant substances, responsible for reducing the effects of free radicals in the body.

In addition, the spice also helps to lower the levels of “bad” cholesterol and is good for the functioning of the intestine. By combining antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and digestive effects, turmeric has benefits such as:

Facilitate the digestion process; Reduce flu and cold symptoms; Prevent asthma attacks; Regulate the intestinal microbiota; Improve the functioning of the immune system; Alleviate skin problems such as acne, psoriasis and eczema; Help in the slimming process.

If you want a meal plan made especially for your needs, the ideal is to consult a nutritionist. In any case, inserting turmeric among the spices you use the most is a good option.