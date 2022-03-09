It’s the end? PlayStation will cease to exist in 10 years, according to Michael Pachter

Michael Pachter said that the PlayStation will end and its end is near. In addition, he even stated that the Sony brand will cease to exist within ten years from now. The statement was made during a live broadcast on Dealer – Gaming.

Specifically, Pachter was asked whether the Sony PlayStation is capable of competing with the Microsoft Xbox. The man then hesitated, in translation: “I think that the PlayStation is doomed and I think it will cease to exist in its current form in about ten years. they can’t compete. They don’t have a chance to compete… is an insurmountable advantage”(ed, that of Microsoft).

Pachter, therefore, didn’t take it easy and believes that PlayStation doesn’t stand a chance. We know the figure and we know well that he usually exposes himself with very extreme opinions without much concern. for sure, the Xbox Game Pass is a very valuable proposition, and Microsoft is acquiring many publishers at a rapid pace, including large companies such as Activision Blizzard. Certainly the company is becoming more competitive and may dominate the market at some point.

It must also be said that the market has continually shown that there is room for different types of approach, as the Nintendo always shows us that, while it doesn’t directly compete with Sony and Microsoft in many ways, it is a hugely successful company.

Tell us, what do you think of this consideration? Do you agree?

