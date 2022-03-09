Japan sends bulletproof vests, helmets and supplies to Ukraine

Japan has sent bulletproof vests, helmets, groceries and winter clothing to Ukraine, this being the first time it has donated this equipment to another country.

Japan has maintained a pacifist stance since the Second World War, during which it was bombed in Hiroshima (Honshu Island) and Nagasaki (Kyushu Island) with the atomic bomb in August 1945.

The transport plane left Komaki air base in central Japan on Tuesday night for Poland’s border with Ukraine.

In a meeting with Ukraine’s ambassador to Tokyo, Sergii Korsunski, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi “expressed his deepest condolences for the Ukrainian soldiers killed in the line of duty and those who perished in the war, as well as a deep respect for the soldiers Ukrainians and by the people who continue the struggle”, according to a message published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense on the Twitter account.