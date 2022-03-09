Land mine explosion leaves 3 dead and 3 children injured in Kiev

Land mine explosion leaves 3 dead and 3 children injured (photo: Handout / State Emergency Service of Ukraine / AFP)

Three adults died and three children were injured in a landmine explosion on a road in the Chernihiv region, north of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, announced Lyudmyla Denisova, human rights officer at the Ukrainian Parliament.

The civilians were in a car. The adults died instantly and the children were hospitalized, according to Denisova, who also stressed that the use of landmines is prohibited under international law.

“The use of this type of weapon against the civilian population is a crime against humanity,” he said.

This is the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, that a Ukrainian official speaks officially of deaths caused by this type of weapon.

Witnesses said the mines were “hidden in the street under straw and rubble,” Denisova said.

Chernihiv is 150 kilometers from Kiev, close to the border with Belarus, an ally of Russia. The city has been severely punished in recent days by Russian planes, according to local authorities.

Amnesty International (AI) on 28 February denounced the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine and called for an investigation into “war crimes”.

This type of ammunition contains dozens of small bombs that are dispersed over a wide perimeter and some of them do not explode at the time of launch, and can cause deaths long after launch.