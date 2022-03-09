Legendary relic appears cracked and scares Japanese

The city of Nasu, Japan, welcomes tourists daily to its volcanic mountains, many wanting to see what is called “the stone of death”—sessho-seki in Japanese. On Saturday (5), visitors found the famous rock split in two and, faced with the scene and the unfriendly name of the object, there was a fear that some “evil force” had escaped from there, a theory supported by local mythology.

According to legend, sessho-seki is the transformed body of Tamamo-no-Mae, a woman who participated in a plot to kill Toba, emperor from 1107 to 1123. She would have been one of Toba’s courtesans and used tricks to leave him. sick.

Later, an astrologer exposed what he considers Tamamo-no-Mae’s true identity: a spirit in the form of a seven-tailed fox. In other periods of history, the same spirit would have approached other Japanese leaders to harm them. After falling victim to the fox, Toba sent men to kill it, but it found refuge by encrusting itself in stone at Nasu.

Since then, according to mythology, the rock began to release a poisonous gas that killed everything it touched. Another part of the legend says that a Buddhist monk exorcised and destroyed it, but many Japanese do not consider this part of the story, so the “stone of death” in the Nasu Mountains is considered the real object of the legend.

“Death Stone”, which would have housed a demon’s body, photographed before it broke apart. Image: Disclosure/Nasu Tourist Information Center

Knowing the history, it becomes easier to understand the frenzy caused by the image of the broken rock. Many believe that the fox spirit has broken free and is once again roaming Japan.

Is there cause for fear?

The Nasu City Tourist Information Center said, newspaper Yomiuri Shimbunbelieve that the stone broke because it had been cracked for some time, which facilitated the infiltration of water and weakened its structure.

“It’s natural, so it can’t be avoided, but it’s a shame because it’s a symbol of local history,” said Masaharu Sugawara, president of the Kogen Yumoto Guide Club, a voluntary organization that provides information for tourists.

The site has been registered as historic territory since 1957 and is part of Japanese culture. Sessho-seki is mentioned in the book “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”, a travel account by Matsuo Bashô, a poet who lived from 1644 to 1694 and is still read throughout the world.