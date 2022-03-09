Losartan is recalled for increasing cancer risk, says laboratory

The laboratory Sanofi Medley announced, last Thursday (3), the recall of all batches of the antihypertensive drug Losartan Potassiumfrom the Medley brand.

THE Losartan Potassium It is mainly used in the treatment of arterial hypertensionas it acts as an angiotensin II receptor blocker.

The drug is on the list of medicines distributed free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS).

In addition, Losartan Potassium helps fight heart disease, protect the kidneys in patients with type 2 diabetes and recover after heart attacks.

Medley collects Losartan; Losartana pickup 2022

The pharmaceutical company announced the recall of the drug after verifying the presence of mutagenic impurities in its formula, which causes risks to the health of users.

According to the laboratory, the impurities detected can cause changes in the DNA.

This increases the long-term risk of developing cancer.

However, Sanofi Medley points out that the specific risk of this chemical causing cancer in humans is still unknown.

The products that will be collected are:

Losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg + 12.5 mg;

Losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg + 25 mg;

Losartan potassium 50 mg;

Losartan potassium 100 mg.

The recall is voluntary and the drug can be returned free.

It is important to consult your doctor to advise on the return and also on the follow-up of the treatment.

For more information, you can contact the manufacturer through Medley Customer Service, by phone. 0800-703-0014.

Was Losartana collected by Anvisa?

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that the Medley drug Losartan Potassium is withdrawn.

In 2018 and 2019, the presence of a contaminating substance in the active ingredient of the drug, nitrosamine, was detected.

As a result, an alert was issued by international agencies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to stop taking the medicine in several countries.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced the Losartan recall to perform tests.

And in November 2021, the São Paulo Health Surveillance Center determined the collection of batches of the product, in concentrations of 50mg and 100mg.