Low vaccination puts Brazil at high risk of polio return | Health

Reproduction/State News Agency Low vaccination puts Brazil at high risk of polio recurrence

After more than 30 years, a case of polio has been identified in Israel. It is a four-year-old boy, resident of Jerusalem. The child was not vaccinated, according to information from the Israeli Ministry of Health. An epidemiological investigation has been opened to assess the case, which comes just weeks after an outbreak of the virus was reported in Malawi, Africa. The viral strain detected in Malawi is linked to one circulating in Pakistan, where the disease is still endemic. Polio is also endemic in Afghanistan. In Israel, the origin of the virus is still unclear.

While it may seem that these cases are a long way from Brazil and there is no cause for concern, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it clear that, in a globalized world, physical distance between countries is no obstacle to the rapid spread of a highly contagious virus. , as long as there are vulnerable people. And that, Brazil has plenty, unfortunately. Vaccination coverage against the disease has never been so low in the country. The Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBim) estimates that about 30 out of every 100 Brazilian children are not fully immunized against polio.

“This serves as a worldwide alert. For several years we have been fighting to try to eradicate the disease, but this has not been easy. Brazil is considered to be at high risk due to low vaccination coverage”, says pediatrician Juarez Cunha, president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations. (SBim).

Most people infected with the virus that transmits poliomyelitis are asymptomatic and currently, a vaccination certificate against the disease is not required to enter the country. Which means that an infected person can bring the virus, which is shed in feces. If the vaccination rate was above 95%, a target set by the Ministry of Health, there would be no problem. However, she is far below that.

In 2015, the Brazilian rate was 98%. Since then, the rate has been falling gradually and, as expected, worsened with the pandemic.

“In 2020, due to the pandemic and its restrictions, there was an important drop. We thought that from the moment we started to have vaccines against Covid-19, we would recover coverage for children. But that did not happen”, explains Cunha.

In 2020, the index stood at 76%. According to data from the National Immunization Program (PNI), vaccination coverage against polio last year was 67.66%. But for complete immunization at 4 years of age, it was only 52.49%. Depending on the region, the scenario is even more serious. In the Northeast and North, for example, the percentage for complete immunization is 42% and 44%, respectively.

The reasons for the drop in vaccine coverage include the anti-vaccine movements, but in particular other factors, such as vaccine hesitancy; the lack of trust motivated by fake news; access problems, including the health facilities’ restricted vaccination schedule; and communication, such as the absence of mass vaccination campaigns.

Vaccination hesitancy was considered, in 2019, one of the ten greatest threats to public health by the WHO. Basically, it consists of having a vaccine that is recommended and available for free, but even then it is not given or is given late. According to Cunha, what leads to this is people’s false sense of security in relation to diseases that they have never seen or are not aware of, such as polio. And, because of that, they think they don’t need to vaccinate their children.

“But they don’t realize that they don’t know about these diseases precisely because of vaccination”, says the president of SBim.

Just remember the case of measles, which was officially eliminated from Brazil in 2016, but returned in 2018 due to a combination of low vaccination rates and outbreaks in other countries.

vaccination schedule

The polio vaccination schedule in Brazil consists of four doses. The first three are made with the inactivated virus vaccine, also called the Salk vaccine, in honor of its inventor, the American Jonas Salk. Or even VIP, an acronym for “inactivated injectable vaccine”. It is given via injection at 2, 4 and 6 months of age and protects against all three known types of this virus.

To complete, two booster doses should be given with the attenuated vaccine, the famous droplet. The first, between 15 and 18 months of age, and the last, at 4 years of age. The point is that, in rare cases, the attenuated virus is able to replicate in the human intestine, mutate and spread through feces. There is no risk for the child who receives the vaccine, as he/she was previously immunized with the inactivated vaccine. However, there is a risk to the unvaccinated population around you. Especially in regions with sanitation and housing problems.

regional alert

The last case of polio registered in Brazil happened in 1989. The disease has been considered eliminated from the country since 1994, when the region of the Americas received the certificate of elimination of poliomyelitis from the World Health Organization (WHO). The feat is the result of a massive vaccination campaign.

However, the risk of disease recurrence is not unique to Brazil. In late February, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) urged countries in the Americas to redouble efforts to vaccinate children against polio. The vaccination rate with the three doses of polio vaccine stood at 82% in 2020, the lowest in 26 years.

“The threat of reintroduction of polio in the region is real,” said Andrés de Francisco, PAHO director of Family, Health Promotion and Life Course, in a statement.

Infantile paralysis

The threat of polio is real. As well as its sequels. In Malawi, the disease was identified after a 3-year-old girl felt fever, malaise and had completely flaccid legs. Infantile paralysis is one of the most serious outcomes of the disease and affects one in 200 infected. It may seem little, but in 1975, before widespread immunization, about 6,000 children were paralyzed in the Americas because of the disease. It was difficult not to know someone who had been infected and had some sequelae of the disease.

In addition to paralysis of arms and legs, the permanent sequelae of the disease include speech atrophy, difficulty speaking, paralysis of the swallowing muscles, among other serious problems. Among those who develop infantile paralysis, 5% to 10% die from paralysis of the respiratory muscles. No wonder, polio was one of the worst nightmares of parents of young children until a few decades ago.

The disease is caused by the polyvirus, a highly contagious virus that lodges in the intestines. Transmission occurs through contact with contaminated feces, food and water. Or even through droplets of secretions from the throat during speech, coughing or sneezing.

The most frequent symptoms are fever, malaise, headache, sore throat and body, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, spasms, stiff neck and even meningitis. In the most severe forms, muscle flaccidity is installed. There is no specific treatment, only symptomatic. Vaccination is safe and the only way to prevent polio.