Macabre: thief invades truck and steals box with human heads – News

A very sinister robbery was recorded on an avenue in Denver, in the United States. A thief broke into a cargo truck and took a box with human heads.

According to city police, the criminal broke into and entered the vehicle, which was parked in the East Denver area. As there were no cameras nearby, the exact time of the theft is not known — authorities say it was between 2:30 pm on March 2 and 9:30 am the following morning.

In addition to the box with the human parts, the thief also took a doll. The box was properly labeled with the inscription Example Human Specimen — which in the US transportation code means human body parts or secretions, but free from dangerous disease and infection.





According to the KDVR network, the box also had the inscription Science Carein reference to a country program that encourages the donation of bodies for research and education purposes.

Police said they will not release much information about the case at this time as it is still open. So far, no arrests have been made.





Local police have told residents to call if they find the box, or a discarded human head somewhere in the city.



