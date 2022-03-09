Macs are cheaper in Brazil; MacBook Air starts at R$12,500

special event day apple is also a little traumatic for the company’s customers in the Brazilsince it is common for the company to readjust (read: increase) the prices of products after announcing its new releases.

In this sense, the entire Mac line had prices readjusted today, however, to everyone’s surprise, the reduction went down…

Let’s check out the new values ​​in more detail below.

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

Model old price new price Variation 13″ MBP (entry, M1) BRL 17,299 BRL 16,645 -3.8% 13″ MBP (intermediate, M1) BRL 19,799 BRL 19,045 -3.8% 14″ MBP (input, M1 Pro) BRL 26,999 BRL 25,979 -3.8% 14″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Pro) BRL 32,999 BRL 31,749 -3.8% 16″ MBP (input, M1 Pro) BRL 32,999 BRL 31,752 -3.8% 16″ MBP (intermediate, M1 Pro) BRL 35,499 BRL 34,152 -3.8% 16″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Max) BRL 45,499 BRL 43,752 -3.8%

24″ iMac

As for iMacs, we now only have the 24-inch model — the 21.5″ was discontinued last year, and the 27″ died today.

Mac mini

Mac Pro

As can be seen, the reduction was 3.8% on virtually the entire line of Macs. Although the values ​​are exorbitant, at least they have not increased. 🙏🏼

