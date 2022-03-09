Macs are cheaper in Brazil; MacBook Air starts at R$12,500

special event day apple is also a little traumatic for the company’s customers in the Brazilsince it is common for the company to readjust (read: increase) the prices of products after announcing its new releases.

In this sense, the entire Mac line had prices readjusted today, however, to everyone’s surprise, the reduction went down…

Let’s check out the new values ​​in more detail below.

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
13″ MBP (entry, M1)BRL 17,299BRL 16,645-3.8%
13″ MBP (intermediate, M1)BRL 19,799BRL 19,045-3.8%
14″ MBP (input, M1 Pro)BRL 26,999BRL 25,979-3.8%
14″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Pro)BRL 32,999BRL 31,749-3.8%
16″ MBP (input, M1 Pro)BRL 32,999BRL 31,752-3.8%
16″ MBP (intermediate, M1 Pro)BRL 35,499BRL 34,152-3.8%
16″ MBP (top-of-the-line, M1 Max)BRL 45,499BRL 43,752-3.8%

24″ iMac

As for iMacs, we now only have the 24-inch model — the 21.5″ was discontinued last year, and the 27″ died today.

Mac mini

Mac Pro

As can be seen, the reduction was 3.8% on virtually the entire line of Macs. Although the values ​​are exorbitant, at least they have not increased. 🙏🏼

MacBook Air (miniature)
MacBook Air
in apple
Price on sight: from BRL 11,257.20
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$1,042.33
Characteristics: M1 chip
Colors: space grey, gold or silver
Launch: 2020
MacBook Pro 13" (miniature)
13″ MacBook Pro
in apple
Price on sight: from R$14,980.50
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$1,387.08
Characteristics: M1 chip
Colors: space gray or silver
Launch: 2020
14-inch MacBook Pro (miniature)
14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros
in apple
Price on sight: from BRL 23,381.10
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$2,164.92
Characteristics: M1 Pro or M1 Max chips
Colors: space gray or silver
Launch: 2021
24-inch iMac (blue)
24″ iMac
in apple
Price on sight: from BRL 15,240.60
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$1,411.17
Characteristics: M1 chip
Colors: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange or purple
Launch: april 2021
Mac mini (thumbnail)
Mac mini
in apple
Price on sight: from R$7,533.00
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$697.50
Characteristics: M1 or Intel chip
Colors: silver or space gray
Launch: 2020
Mac Pro (thumbnail)
Mac Pro
in apple
Price on sight: from R$68,845.50
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$6,374.58
Launch: 2019

