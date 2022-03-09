Maduro announces that he will dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition | World

Reproduction/Twitter/NicolasMaduro Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that he will resume the process of dialogue with the country’s political opposition that began last year in Mexico with the intermediation of Norway.

Talks were suspended in October last year due to the protest in Caracas over the extradition of businessman and special government envoy Alex Saab from Colombia to the United States. A memorandum of understanding between the parties was even signed, but everything has been suspended since then.

The resumption comes at a time when Washington is getting closer to Maduro due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, one of the side effects, is the supply of oil to the country.

According to several articles with US government sources, there is the possibility of reducing the embargoes and punishments for Venezuelans so that the country returns to supplying fossil fuel at this time.

“If we are asking for dialogue [entre Ucrânia e Rússia] for a serious problem that is happening in the world, we need to set an example. We are starting a more inclusive, more complete and broader path of dialogue, which is for all Venezuelans who want to make our country move forward and which gives all political guarantees also for future dialogue processes that we will have in the coming years”, said Maduro. in a televised speech.

The president also confirmed that he received a US delegation in Caracas without giving further details of the talks, but that they were “respectful, cordial and very diplomatic”.

Maduro, who has Russia as his main ally, also announced that his government intends to adopt diplomatic measures for the conflict in Eastern Europe.

“We decided to take action, in a discreet, influential and moral way, so that different scenarios in the world can be worked out for real peace agreements and to reduce the armed conflict in Ukraine”, he added.

According to the president, Venezuelan political and military analyzes make the government “want peace” because “we are seriously concerned about the possibility of a war in Europe and an extension of the armed confrontation to other regions of the world”.

“We are in a very dangerous moment and the political and military high command of Venezuela has decided to raise the sound of the alert to the peoples and leaders of the world to seek peace and seek conditions that allow for true agreements. We hope that the military conflict does not intensify, that humanitarian corridors are respected to protect the civilian population and that, sooner or later, tensions will be reduced,” he added.