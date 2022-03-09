Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for using COVID aid and buying $57,000 Pokémon card

Emergency aid for companies was used to buy a rare Charizard

The US Department of Justice sentenced a man to 3 years in prison in Georgia, United States, for use COVID emergency aid to buy a rare Pokemon card. Vinath Oudomsine acquired a Charizard from $57,789 (R$292,321 in direct conversion) with the amount it received from the government loan.

To win the Covid-19 Economic Disaster Loan (EIDL), Oudomsine claimed to own a small business that employed 10 employees. He received a total of $85,000 to pay the company’s alleged rent and alleged employees’ salaries.

The idea didn’t pan out at all, as the purchase of Oudomsine was easily tracked and found on the PWC auction site, where you can see the holographic Charizard that was purchased for $57,000. In addition to 3 years in prison, he will have to pay $10,000 and pay back the $85,000 he borrowed. To finish, the Rare letter from Charizard needed to be delivered to prosecutors in charge of the case.

But what Charizard is this!?

The Pokemon card game is quite old and in the late 90’s, early 2000’s it was very popular with kids. Now it is great news to know that there is a rare Charizard card that costs almost R$ 300 thousand.



Even more surprising is to discover that this It’s not even the rarest Charizard on the market. That’s right. According to information from the PSA Collectors website (specializing in Pokemon and Baseball card collections), the Charizard purchased by Oudomsine is the 1st edition, from 1999, of Pokemon, in a holographic version and without a shadow. According to the website, this special version is part of the first English version of the game, hence its rarity.

However, there is still a rarer Charizard card on the market. An Holographic version of Charizard, dated 1996 that does not feature the rarity symbol in the lower right corner of the Pokemon’s image. That is, the card does not present an indication of how many units in question are in circulation.

In this way it is very difficult to find one of these cards in perfect condition and packaged, as they are part of the first Pokemon cards ever made. The rarity is such that there is no set price range for the card. It would not be too wrong to imagine that the value of one of these would exceed US$ 100,000, with the value of R$ 500,000 in the national currency passing with ease.

It’s hard to imagine what made Vinath Oudomsine believe he could commit the crime and get away with it and now he will pay dearly for his crime. The interesting thing is to know that a well-kept collection of Pokemon cards can present so much value.

Source: Polygon