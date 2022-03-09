Man who received 1st transplant dies in US

American David Bennett, 57, who became the first person in the world to receive a genetically modified heart transplant from a pig, died yesterday afternoon at the University of Maryland Medical Center in the United States, two months after surgery.

According to The New York Times, it was unclear whether Bennett’s body rejected the organ. “There was no obvious cause identified at the time of his death,” a hospital spokeswoman said.

Hospital officials said they could not comment further on the cause of death because doctors had not yet performed a full examination. They plan to publish the results in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Bennett had serious heart disease and agreed to receive the experimental pig heart after being rejected from multiple waiting lists to receive a human heart — the decision is often made when the patient is in very poor health.

“It was either die or have this transplant,” he explained the day before the surgery, which took place in January. “I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last choice.”

Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center received a special license from the US medical regulator to perform the procedure.

Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who performed the transplant, said hospital staff were “devastated” by the loss of Bennett. “Mr. Bennett has become known to millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live,” he said, according to the paper.

Bennett’s transplant was initially considered successful. At the time of the surgery, Griffith said the procedure brought the world “one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis.”

The pig heart was chosen because it has similarities to that of humans. The donor animal was genetically modified to eliminate proteins that could cause immediate rejection of the recipient patient.

Although the procedure represented an impressive advance, experts warned of the need to prove its effectiveness in the long term.

“It’s a feat in itself,” French anesthetist François Kerbaul, director of transplants at France’s Agence de la Biomédecine, told AFP. “It’s a first stage, but probably the next few weeks or the next few months will be crucial to give us perspective.”

“What will count will be the medium and long term,” said British heart surgeon Francis Wells in statements to the Science Media Center. “At the moment, there are no elements in this regard and we will closely monitor the evolution of this brave patient,” he added. “Maybe it was a little early to announce something like this to the world.”