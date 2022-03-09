Mango Peel Tea Has 5 Impressive Health Benefits

Mango has beneficial health properties such as vitamins and minerals and fiber. Normally, when we pick the fruit, we despise its leaves. However, mango leaves contain important antioxidants such as tannin, which prevents premature aging and helps prevent serious diseases. See more benefits of tea:

5 Benefits of Mango Leaf Tea

Improves skin appearance

It fights premature aging by decreasing oxidative stress, as well as recovering the good appearance of the skin, reducing blemishes and acnes. This is because mango leaves are rich in vitamin A, C and anti-inflammatories. These substances contribute to younger and more beautiful skin.

Strengthens the immune system

The large amount of antioxidants, especially tannin (also present in grapes), which exert anti-inflammatory action. Therefore, the risks of diseases and inflammatory processes are reduced, as there is a strengthening of immunity.

improves breathing

Mango leaf tea has an expectorant effect that helps fight colds and flu.

Prevents bowel diseases

Mango leaves are rich in mangiferin, which, according to a study carried out by the Federal University of Ceará, prevents the emergence of cancer.

Reduces blood glucose

Tea has an effect on reducing the amounts of sugar in the bloodstream. It means that it avoids hyperglycemia which is excess sugar in the blood. Now that you know the 5 benefits of mango leaf tea, let’s learn how to prepare it!

How to make mango leaf tea?

To make the tea, you need to boil 1 liter of water and add a teaspoon of dried mango leaves.

You can add lemon, ginger, mint among other teas of your choice. There is no contraindication to the drink, however, the guidance of a health professional is always recommended.