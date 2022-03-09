McDonald’s and Starbucks announce temporary closure in Russia

Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald’s, Starbucks and L’Oreal announced on Tuesday (8) the suspension of their activities in Russia because of the country’s war led by Vladimir Putin with Ukraine.

“Our hearts go out to the people who are suffering the inconceivable effects of these tragic events in Ukraine. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve,” Coca-Cola said in a statement.

Coca-Cola competitor Pepsico, maker of Pepsi soda and other beverages, announced its departure in a letter written by the company’s CEO, Ramon Laguarta. In it, Laguarta says that the brand has been in Russia for over 60 years.

“Pepsi-Cola entered the market at the height of the Cold War and helped create common ground between the United States and the Soviet Union. However, due to the terrible events that took place in Ukraine, we announced the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola and of our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda. We will also suspend capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia,” announced Laguarta.

The CEO says that it is necessary to “stay true to the humanitarian aspect” of the company. He talks about the 20,000 employees the company has in the country, in addition to the 40,000 Russian rural workers who connect with them in the production of supplies.

“This means that we have a responsibility to continue to offer our other products in Russia, including daily essentials such as milk and other dairy offerings, infant formula and baby food,” said Laguarta.

McDonalds

O McDonalds announced the interruption of operations and the temporary closure of all its restaurants in the country. The announcement of the decision was made by the CEO of the fast food chain, Chris Kempczinski, in an email sent today to all employees and units of the restaurant.

In the communiqué, Kempczinski says McDonald’s serves millions of customers in Russia, but the company’s values ​​say it cannot “ignore the unnecessary human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

“This philosophy is enshrined as one of our five guiding values,” said the CEO.

“McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine whether additional measures are necessary,” the statement said.

“At this time, it is impossible to predict when we will be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia. We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain, along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.” Kempczinski.

According to the company, McDonald’s employs 62,000 people in Russia and has been in the country for more than 30 years. But despite the suspensions of activities in the country, employees will continue to receive their salaries.

Known worldwide as one of the largest fast food chains, the entry of McDonald’s, which is American, was a great milestone for being a portrait of the advance of the West in Russian territory.

Starbucks and L’Oreal

The coffee giant Starbucks informed that it is suspending all commercial activities in the country, in addition to canceling the shipment of products managed by a licensee. The company ensured that the Alshaya groupthat has thirst in Kuwait, and operates at least 100 units in the Starbucks in Russia, “will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia who rely on Starbucks for their livelihood”.

Speaking of the withdrawal from its Russian business, L’Oreal cited the 326 Ukrainian employees “whose lives have been literally turned upside down”. The French cosmetics brand said the closing of its stores in the country led by Putin is in line with what France and the European Union preach.

“We have decided to temporarily close all of our directly managed stores, as well as directly managed counters in department stores, and have suspended all national industrial and advertising investments. We have also taken the decision to temporarily close our brands’ e-commerce sites in Russia.” the company said in a statement.

L’Oreal says it is monitoring the situation of its 2,200 Russian employees.

“Our crisis committee, permanently mobilized since the beginning of this war, is in daily contact with our teams on the ground and will continue to adapt our response to the evolution of the situation”, he added.

Several other large multinational companies have already closed their businesses in Russia, including Nike, Boeing, Apple and Ford. See the complete list here.

* With information from Reuters