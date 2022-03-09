Municipal Secretary of Health records 1 suspected death of covid-19

The official bulletin of Sponsorship (MG) this Monday, 03/07/22, shows that 8 people tested positive, in the last 24 hours.

the cases assets decreased, before there were 45 and today there are 36.

Are 243 confirmed deaths, 1 suspected death and 81 deaths were discarded.

There is a total of 14,623 confirmed cases and 0 is considered suspiciousbeing 14,344 were cured and 40,302 were negative.

At Holy House there are 1 patient in the wardwhich represents the rate of occupancy of 4.76% and 0 patients in the ICU, 0%.

At the Medcenter 0 patient admitted to the wardwhich represents the rate of 0% occupancy and 2 patients in the ICU, 50.00%

In the Emergency Room 1, in the emergency room, 6.25% of beds were occupied, and 0 in the emergency room, 0%.

There are a total of 77 cases of flu symptoms being monitored.

