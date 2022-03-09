‘My mother called to tell me she bought bread’, says journalist in Ukraine – International

Marta Shokalo (photo: BBC)

In the second week of this war, I realized that I don’t cry anymore.

I start the day by reading the evening news, which reports new explosions all over Ukraine. A few days ago, I woke up to reports of massive rocket attacks in Kiev, near where my father lives. It took me 10 minutes to work up the courage to call him, to ask if he and his companion were okay. They were, and I felt a rush of relief.

When I see gruesome images of destruction in Kiev and Russian tanks in nearby towns and villages, I think of these once-quiet places where our friends have country houses. We used to visit them with our children, have barbecues and drink wine in cozy armchairs. Some of these cities were destroyed by intense artillery fighting.

At the beginning of the war, one thing that brought tears to my eyes was a message on an event app in Kiev. It was a list of things that wouldn’t happen that day—concerts and exhibitions, events that seem to be part of a past life. These apps now provide different types of information — air raid notifications, grocery lists with food and pharmacies with medicine.

My mother is more concerned about how to get food for her dog and cats than she is for herself, but she called me happy the other day just to say that she had managed to buy two loaves of bread! This is in a city where food used to be available in great abundance.

This is more shocking to me than photos of Russian tanks on fire. Food shortages and empty shelves are our reality now. People share information about where you can buy — and what. Some commercial establishments face shortages, but at the same time there is always enough for those who need it. Restaurants prepare free food for soldiers, people who have lost their homes or anyone in need.

People in Kiev wait in line to buy food (photo: Getty Images)

My 10 year old is not going to school, nor does he have online classes. Some teachers stayed in Kiev, others left. His colleagues fled to the countryside or abroad. They chat on Zoom, play games and pretend to be hackers fighting for Ukraine. One of the chat groups they opened on a messaging app is called “War Matters”.

Every day, Ukrainians face the decision to stay or leave.

During the first week of the war, nearly a million people packed up and left Ukraine to become refugees. This number is increasing rapidly.

But many others have decided to stay, at least for now. Famous singers, artists and athletes enlisted in the army. Millions of Ukrainians became volunteers, trying to help those most in need.

It seems that the Ukrainians have become one big family where all the members are trying to help in any way they can. Those who are able to fight, fight. Who knows how to cook, cooks. Who can deliver, deliver.

I heard a moving story of Kherson, the first city taken by Russian forces, where an elderly man with no legs and fingers became a volunteer.

Now every town and village has checkpoints made of sandbags, cement blocks and cut trees. Gunmen — young professionals who fled Kiev, local farmers or pensioners — check the documents of those who enter.

The village I’m staying in has two checkpoints, manned by local men who take turns operating them 24 hours a day. They have hunting rifles and some carry knives or axes. They are ready to protect their small communities with everything they have.

This feeling of unity has never been stronger among Ukrainians. The country is full of activities like a beehive, producing the hope of victory.

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!