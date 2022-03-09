Mythical sailing ship Endurance found in the depths of Antarctica

A 106-year-old mystery has come to an end deep in Antarctica. At dawn this Wednesday in Brazil, the mission to locate the mythical vessel Endurance reached its goal and found the historic ship in excellent condition that sank crushed by the ice during an expedition by explorer Ernest Shackleton. The discovery was announced in a statement from the search expedition, Endurance22.

A team of adventurers, marine archaeologists and technicians located the wreck at the bottom of the Weddell Sea, east of the Antarctic Peninsula, using undersea drones. Struggling with sea ice and freezing temperatures, the team had been searching for more than two weeks in a 200 square kilometer area around where the ship sank in 1915.

The 44-meter, three-masted wooden sailboat Endurance holds a revered place in polar history because it spawned one of the greatest survival stories in the annals of exploration.

Its location, 3,000 meters underground in waters that are among the coldest on Earth, has placed it among the most famous shipwrecks that have not been found.

The first images of the ship since taken by Shackleton photographer Frank Hurley reveal parts of the ship in startling detail. An image of the stern showed the name Endurance above a five-pointed star, a holdover from before Shackleton bought the ship, when it was called Polaris.

Another image, taken from above, shows the ship’s open rear deck. Ice pressure heavily damaged the Endurance before it sank, and in the image, the front of the ship appears to be badly broken.

The expedition’s director of exploration, Mensun Bound, said that with the cold water and lack of organisms damaging the wreckage in the Weddell Sea, he expected the ship’s remains to be relatively well preserved. The stern, especially, looked remarkably untouched.

Under the Antarctic Treaty, the six-decade pact intended to protect the region, the shipwreck is considered a historic monument. The submersibles did not touch the sunken sailboat and the images and scans will be used as the basis for educational materials and museum exhibits.

The team that located the Endurance worked on the South African polar research and logistics vessel Agulhas II, owned by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment and under the command of Master Captain Knowledge Bengu, using the hybrid underwater search vehicles. Saab Sabertooth.

Donald Lamont, president of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, which funded the search, stated that “the goals for Endurance22 were to locate, survey and film the wreck, but also to carry out important scientific research and run an exceptional outreach program.”

Mensun Bound, Exploration Director for the expedition, said: “We are impressed with how lucky we are to have located and captured images of the Endurance. This is by far the best wooden wreck I have ever seen. It is vertical, intact and in an excellent state of preservation.

This is a milestone in polar history. However, it’s not all about the past; We are bringing the story of Shackleton and Endurance to new audiences and the next generation, who will be entrusted with the essential protection of our polar regions and our planet.”

“We hope our discovery will engage young people and inspire them with the pioneering spirit, courage and fortitude of those who sailed Endurance to Antarctica. We pay tribute to the navigation skills of Captain Frank Worsley, the captain of the Endurance, whose detailed records were invaluable in our quest to locate the wreck,” said Bound.

Climate research at Endurance 22

Under the leadership of Dr. Lasse Rabenstein, chief scientist of the Endurance22 expedition, a world-leading team of scientists from research and educational institutions successfully conducted hundreds of hours of studies related to climate change during the expedition.

Representatives of the South African Weather Service, the German company Drift & Noise, the Alfred-Wegener-Institute of Germany, the German Space Agency (DLR), Aalto University in Finland and Stellenbosch University in South Africa researched ice drifts, the climatic conditions of the Weddell Sea, studies of sea ice thickness, and were able to map sea ice from space.

Combined, these important studies will materially aid our understanding of this remote region and how it influences our changing climate.

Endurace’s mission and Shachelton’s pioneering spirit

The Endurance sinking was one of the most famous in history, possibly comparable to that of the Titanic, according to some experts. It is a relic of the heroic age of Antarctic exploration, when adventurers undertook complex and high-risk expeditions to the continent and the South Pole, attracting enormous popular interest. The first attempt, in 2019, had to be canceled due to extreme weather conditions. But a new expedition will be made in 2022.

Shackleton himself, whose plan to be the first to cross Antarctica was thwarted by the loss of his ship, described the spot where the ship sank as “the worst part of the worst sea in the world”. “It’s the most unreachable wreck there is,” said marine archaeologist Mensun Bound, director of exploration for the expedition, Endurance22. “So this is the biggest shipwreck hunt ever.”

The Endurance was a three-masted sailing ship on which Sir Ernest Shackleton sailed to Antarctica in 1914 to carry out the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. She was launched in 1912 at Sandefjord in Norway and, during the expedition, was stranded in the ice of the Weddell Sea and was later crushed by this ice, eventually sinking in 1915.

Designed by Ole Aanderud Larsen, the Endurance was built from the Framnæs docks in Sandefjord, Norway, and completed on December 17, 1912. It was built under the supervision of master Christian Jacobsen, known for requiring his men to have naval knowledge and experience. in fishing for whales or seals. Every detail of its construction has been planned to ensure maximum durability.

It was launched on December 17, 1912 under the original name Polaris (from North Star). Although her hull appeared to be identical to that of other ships, this did not correspond to reality. It was built with the extreme conditions found in the polar regions in mind. Her keel consisted of four solid, overlapping oak slabs, while the sides on the deck were twice as thick as conventional ships.

When launched, the Endurance was one of the strongest wooden boats of the time, with the exception of the Fram used by Fridtjof Nansen and Roald Amundsen. However, there were differences: the Fram had a rounded bottom which allowed it to better resist the crushing made by the ice. The Endurance, on the other hand, was designed to operate on loose ice, not being prepared for high pressures.