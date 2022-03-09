New Apple computers can cost up to R$95,000 in Brazil | Technology

Anyone who followed the presentation of new Apple products expecting the brand to take a long time to talk about the iPhone SE must have been surprised. The main star of the event was not Apple’s ‘cheap’ cell phone. On the contrary, the event highlighted the expensive line of computers for professional use Mac Studio.
In Brazil, the computer can reach the price of R$ 95 thousand in the version with the most powerful configuration.
During the event, the brand’s first in 2022, executives paraded a series of qualities of computers, which promise to be the most powerful ever developed by the brand.
In addition to the minimalist aluminum design, the Mac Studio line has an unprecedented version of the M1 Ultra processor.
According to the company, “with Mac Studio, users can do things that aren’t possible on any other desktop, like render massive 3D environments and play 18 ProRes video streams.” ProRes is the file format developed by Apple for its video editing tool.
The computers are available from R$22,999, in the model with the M1 Max processor, and from R$46,999 in the version with the fastest processor, the M1 Ultra. The computers are still on pre-sale and do not have a delivery date, according to Apple’s official website in Brazil.
In the most advanced configuration, the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra processor can reach the price of R$ 95 thousand.
Price of the new Mac Studio in the most robust version in Brazil is R$ 94,999 — Photo: Reproduction
The company also debuted its lineup of Mac Display monitors, which are the “perfect partners” for Mac Studio.
In two versions, the monitors offer a 27-inch screen with 5K resolution (Studio Display) or a 32-inch screen with 6K resolution (Studio Display XDR).
Mac Studio and Mac Display were launched by Apple at an event this Tuesday (8) — Photo: Disclosure
The new monitors also feature a high-fidelity camera and audio to deliver an experience compatible with the power of computers.
The Studio Display monitor starts at R$17,999 and Studio Display XDR starts at a higher price: R$43,295 at the brand’s official store in Brazil.