New iPad Air will arrive cheaper in Brazil; other models are readjusted

One of the highlights of the event “Peek Performance” was the announcement of the new iPad Airwhich now also has the chip M1 in your bowels.
With 5G support and available in five colors, the new iPad will be launched in Brazil with prices from R$6,799 — which is good news, since the minimum value of the product here was R$6,999.
The good news is that not only iPad Airs have had their prices readjusted to lower values, but all other iPad lines.
A curiosity is that, this time, Apple decided to set a fixed rate of readjustment for all tablets (except for the iPad Air), with the devices falling 3.8% relative to their previous prices.
Check out all the changes:
iPad Air
11″ iPad Pro
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|128GB WiFi
|BRL 10,799
|BRL 10,391
|-3.8%
|256GB WiFi
|BRL 11,999
|BRL 11,546
|-3.8%
|512GB WiFi
|BRL 14,399
|BRL 13,855
|-3.8%
|1TB WiFi
|BRL 19,199
|BRL 18,473
|-3.8%
|2TB WiFi
|BRL 23,999
|BRL 23,092
|-3.8%
|128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 12,799
|BRL 12,315
|-3.8%
|256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 13,999
|BRL 13,470
|-3.8%
|512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 16,399
|BRL 15,779
|-3.8%
|1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 21,199
|BRL 20,398
|-3.8%
|2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 25,999
|BRL 25,016
|-3.8%
12.9″ iPad Pro
|Model
|old price
|new price
|Variation
|128GB WiFi
|BRL 14,799
|BRL 14,240
|-3.8%
|256GB WiFi
|BRL 15,999
|BRL 15,394
|-3.8%
|512GB WiFi
|BRL 18,399
|BRL 17,704
|-3.8%
|1TB WiFi
|BRL 23,199
|BRL 22,322
|-3.8%
|2TB WiFi
|BRL 27,999
|BRL 26,941
|-3.8%
|128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 16,799
|BRL 16,164
|-3.8%
|256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 17,999
|BRL 17,319
|-3.8%
|512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 20,399
|BRL 19,628
|-3.8%
|1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 25,199
|BRL 24,247
|-3.8%
|2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular
|BRL 29,999
|BRL 28,865
|-3.8%
iPad (9th generation)
iPad mini
Accessories
iPad accessories have also dropped in price, as you can see below.
Good news, don’t you think? 🥳
