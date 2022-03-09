New iPad Air will arrive cheaper in Brazil; other models are readjusted

One of the highlights of the event “Peek Performance” was the announcement of the new iPad Airwhich now also has the chip M1 in your bowels.

With 5G support and available in five colors, the new iPad will be launched in Brazil with prices from R$6,799 — which is good news, since the minimum value of the product here was R$6,999.

The good news is that not only iPad Airs have had their prices readjusted to lower values, but all other iPad lines.

A curiosity is that, this time, Apple decided to set a fixed rate of readjustment for all tablets (except for the iPad Air), with the devices falling 3.8% relative to their previous prices.

Check out all the changes:

iPad Air

11″ iPad Pro

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
128GB WiFiBRL 10,799BRL 10,391-3.8%
256GB WiFiBRL 11,999BRL 11,546-3.8%
512GB WiFiBRL 14,399BRL 13,855-3.8%
1TB WiFiBRL 19,199BRL 18,473-3.8%
2TB WiFiBRL 23,999BRL 23,092-3.8%
128GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 12,799BRL 12,315-3.8%
256GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 13,999BRL 13,470-3.8%
512GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 16,399BRL 15,779-3.8%
1TB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 21,199BRL 20,398-3.8%
2TB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 25,999BRL 25,016-3.8%

12.9″ iPad Pro

Modelold pricenew priceVariation
128GB WiFiBRL 14,799BRL 14,240-3.8%
256GB WiFiBRL 15,999BRL 15,394-3.8%
512GB WiFiBRL 18,399BRL 17,704-3.8%
1TB WiFiBRL 23,199BRL 22,322-3.8%
2TB WiFiBRL 27,999BRL 26,941-3.8%
128GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 16,799BRL 16,164-3.8%
256GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 17,999BRL 17,319-3.8%
512GB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 20,399BRL 19,628-3.8%
1TB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 25,199BRL 24,247-3.8%
2TB Wi-Fi + CellularBRL 29,999BRL 28,865-3.8%

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini

Accessories

iPad accessories have also dropped in price, as you can see below.

Good news, don’t you think? 🥳

iPad Air thumbnail
iPad Air
in apple
Price on sight: from BRL 6,119.10
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$566.58
Colors: space gray, pink, purple, blue or stellar
Capabilities: 64GB or 256GB
Launch: March 2022
Generation: 5th generation
iPad Pro (thumbnail)
11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pro
in apple
Price on sight: from R$9,351.90
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$865.92
Colors: space gray or silver
Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB
Launch: april 2021
Generation: 3rd generation (11″) and 5th generation (12.9″)
Ninth Generation iPad Thumbnail
iPad
in apple
Price on sight: from BRL 3,463.20
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$320.67
Colors: space gray or silver
Capabilities: 64GB or 256GB
Launch: september 2021
Generation: 9th generation
Sixth generation iPad mini thumbnail
iPad mini
in apple
Price on sight: from BRL 5,368.50
Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$497.08
Colors: space gray, pink, purple or stellar
Capabilities: 64GB or 256GB
Launch: september 2021
Generation: 6th generation

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.

