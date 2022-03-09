New iPad Air will arrive cheaper in Brazil; other models are readjusted

One of the highlights of the event “Peek Performance” was the announcement of the new iPad Airwhich now also has the chip M1 in your bowels.

With 5G support and available in five colors, the new iPad will be launched in Brazil with prices from R$6,799 — which is good news, since the minimum value of the product here was R$6,999.

The good news is that not only iPad Airs have had their prices readjusted to lower values, but all other iPad lines.

A curiosity is that, this time, Apple decided to set a fixed rate of readjustment for all tablets (except for the iPad Air), with the devices falling 3.8% relative to their previous prices.

Check out all the changes:

iPad Air

11″ iPad Pro

Model old price new price Variation 128GB WiFi BRL 10,799 BRL 10,391 -3.8% 256GB WiFi BRL 11,999 BRL 11,546 -3.8% 512GB WiFi BRL 14,399 BRL 13,855 -3.8% 1TB WiFi BRL 19,199 BRL 18,473 -3.8% 2TB WiFi BRL 23,999 BRL 23,092 -3.8% 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 12,799 BRL 12,315 -3.8% 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 13,999 BRL 13,470 -3.8% 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 16,399 BRL 15,779 -3.8% 1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 21,199 BRL 20,398 -3.8% 2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 25,999 BRL 25,016 -3.8%

12.9″ iPad Pro

Model old price new price Variation 128GB WiFi BRL 14,799 BRL 14,240 -3.8% 256GB WiFi BRL 15,999 BRL 15,394 -3.8% 512GB WiFi BRL 18,399 BRL 17,704 -3.8% 1TB WiFi BRL 23,199 BRL 22,322 -3.8% 2TB WiFi BRL 27,999 BRL 26,941 -3.8% 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 16,799 BRL 16,164 -3.8% 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 17,999 BRL 17,319 -3.8% 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 20,399 BRL 19,628 -3.8% 1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 25,199 BRL 24,247 -3.8% 2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular BRL 29,999 BRL 28,865 -3.8%

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini

Accessories

iPad accessories have also dropped in price, as you can see below.

Good news, don’t you think? 🥳

iPad Air

in apple

Price on sight: from BRL 6,119.10

Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$566.58

Colors: space gray, pink, purple, blue or stellar

Capabilities: 64GB or 256GB

Launch: March 2022

Generation: 5th generation

11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pro

in apple

Price on sight: from R$9,351.90

Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$865.92

Colors: space gray or silver

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB

Launch: april 2021

Generation: 3rd generation (11″) and 5th generation (12.9″)

iPad

in apple

Price on sight: from BRL 3,463.20

Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$320.67

Colors: space gray or silver

Capabilities: 64GB or 256GB

Launch: september 2021

Generation: 9th generation

iPad mini

in apple

Price on sight: from BRL 5,368.50

Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$497.08

Colors: space gray, pink, purple or stellar

Capabilities: 64GB or 256GB

Launch: september 2021

Generation: 6th generation

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.