New iPhone has 5G and 2014 look; price starts at BRL 4,199 – 03/08/2022

Confirming the rumors of the last few weeks, Apple made official today (8) the launch of a new generation of iPhone SE, the most affordable version of its flagship product. Pricing starts at $429 in the US, making it the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s current portfolio.

In Brazil, the models do not have a release date, but prices have been released:

64 GB – BRL 4,199

128 GB – BRL 4,699

256 GB – BRL 5,699

What’s in the new

The new iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic processor, the same chip as Apple’s most modern cell phones, the iPhone 13 line. The difference is that it only has a rear camera and the same look as the last iPhone SE, released in 2020.

This means that the phone does not have facial recognition, but retains the physical Home button with fingerprint reader. The new processor, in turn, in addition to making the phone much faster, also ensures that the device has a 5G connection.

iPhone SE (2022) Image: Disclosure

Furthermore, the A15 Bionic equips the unique camera of the new iPhone SE with features that only the newest iPhones have. For example, photographic styles, which slightly change the way the cell phone processes the colors captured by the camera; portrait mode, which blurs the background and comes with artificial lighting options; and Deep Fusion, the algorithm that adjusts the contrasts of photos according to the environment.

Another change has to do with durability: the 2022 iPhone SE comes with the same glass as the iPhones 13, which Apple says is the toughest on the market. With IP67 certification, the cell phone is also more water resistant like its more modern brothers.

The screen remains LCD, instead of the OLED of the latest iPhones, at 4.7 inches (11.9 centimeters diagonally from corner to corner). Apple says the battery has “improved” but didn’t say how many hours it lasts or how it compares to the 2020 iPhone SE, or even the iPhone 13.

The launch price is higher than the predecessor, which arrived at US$ 399 (about R$ 2,000, at today’s price). Sales start on March 18, but there is still no release forecast or price for Brazil.

Under development…