New iPhone SE, the ‘cheapest’ model of the line, arrives in Brazil for R$ 4,199 | Technology

Apple presented this Tuesday (8) an update to its entry-level cell phone, the iPhone SE. The device has an improved camera suite, performance nearly twice as fast as the 2017 iPhone 8, and will be able to connect to 5G internet networks.

The American brand revealed that the new cell phone will be available from March 18, in black, white and red.

Check the prices of the iPhone SE (2022) in Brazil:

iPhone SE (64GB) : R$ 4,1994;

: R$ 4,1994; iPhone SE (128GB) : R$ 4,699;

: R$ 4,699; iPhone SE (256GB): BRL 5,699

In the brand’s official store in Brazil, the cell phones are on pre-sale, with notice that they will be available “soon”.

During the event, the brand’s first in 2022, Apple also revealed a new iPhone 13 option and an iPhone 13 Pro option in different shades of green.

Current processor, look of the past

The new edition of the smartphone maintains the philosophy of combining the latest in performance in the standard iPhone models, with the design and parts of previous models in the line – which makes the product cheaper, according to Apple.

In the case of the 2022 iPhone SE, the design is inspired by the iPhone 8 model, including its fingerprint sensor, which the brand calls Touch ID. The screen maintains the 4.7 inches and the back of the phone also features the same glass look, with aluminum edges.

2 of 6 iPhone SE (2022) has a look inspired by the iPhone 8, from 2017 — Photo: Disclosure iPhone SE (2022) has a look inspired by the iPhone 8, from 2017 — Photo: Disclosure

The big update of the new iPhone is its processor, the A15 Bionic, which is the same that equips the iPhone 13. Interestingly, the brand used the 2017 model to compare the “firepower” of the cell phone. In that comparison, Apple says the 2022 SE model is 1.8 times faster than the 2017 iPhone 8.

The phone’s camera also gained improvements, with a 12 megapixel sensor. With the help of the new processor, Apple claims that the phone will take sharper photos, even in low-light environments.

The phone also has portrait mode and the Smart HDR system, which allows for color, contrast and noise adjustments in the background images.

The arrival of a new entry-level iPhone was the subject of rumors for several months. Analysts believe that the device is used by Apple to attract younger consumers or consumers who have not yet had an experience with the brand’s cell phone.

3 of 6 iPhone SE (2022) repeats the design of the iPhone 8, but promises performance of current cell phones — Photo: Reproduction / Apple iPhone SE (2022) repeats the design of the iPhone 8, but promises performance of current cell phones — Photo: Reproduction / Apple

For this audience, the price of the iPhone SE can be more affordable than the standard models. On the other hand, the 5G connection should not be a differential for the device outside the American market, according to analysts.

“Currently, in most countries of the world, this technology (5G) is simply not good enough to create a unique and differentiated experience… 5G when that technology evolves over the next year or two,” Canalys research analyst Runar Bjørhovde said in an interview with Reuters.

4 of 6 iPad Air (2022) — Photo: Disclosure/Apple iPad Air (2022) — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

Apple also introduced a new generation of the iPad Air, which promises up to 60% faster processing. The device has the M1 chip, launched in 2020 and present in the MacBook announced that year.

Apple’s new tablet has a 12-megapixel front camera and now supports Center Stage, a feature that can frame all the people in a video on its own. The functionality is now available on all iPads sold by Apple.

The iPad Air’s rear camera has a 12-megapixel sensor and can record 4K videos.

The model is compatible with 5G networks and, according to Apple, can reach speeds of up to 3.5 Gb/s (gigabits per second) under ideal conditions. The USB-C port has been updated and, according to the company, allows you to transfer files at a rate of 10 Gb/s.

The Air iPad will start at R$6,799 in Brazil, in the 64GB version with Wi-Fi and R$8,399 in the 256GB version with Wi-Fi. The tablet still doesn’t have a delivery date on the brand’s official store, but will be available in the US from March 11th.

5 of 6 Apple launches new line of Mac Studio computers and Studio Display smart monitor — Photo: Disclosure Apple launches new line of Mac Studio computers and Studio Display smart monitor — Photo: Disclosure

The American brand also unveiled a new line of desktop computers, the Mac Studio device. Focused on professional users, the computers promise a lot of processing and have a minimalist design.

The computers in the line are available in versions with the M1 Max processors and the new M1 Ultra, which is the most advanced ever developed for the brand’s computers, says Apple.

The computers were revealed alongside the Studio Display monitors. In two versions, the monitors offer a 27-inch screen with 5K resolution (Studio Display) or a 32-inch screen with 6K resolution (Studio Display XDR).

The new monitors also have a camera and high-fidelity audio to deliver an experience compatible with the power of the new computers.

Mac Studio devices arrive in Brazil in versions starting at R$22,999, in the model with the M1 Max processor and from R$46,999 in the model with the M1 Ultra. The most powerful version of the latter can reach R$95,000, according to the brand’s official website.

The Studio Display monitor starts at BRL 17,999 and Studio Display XDR starts at a higher price: BRL 43,295. The first will be available on March 18 and the second has no date of arrival in the country, according to the brand’s store.