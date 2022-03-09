New iPhone SE will cost from R$4,200; other models are cheaper in Brazil

After many rumors, Apple finally made the iPhone SE third generation, with a design identical to the previous model. Despite this, we had good news such as the chip A15 Bionic and support to 5G networks.

As usual, as soon as the event is over, the company takes the opportunity to disclose the prices of the new devices — and with the new smartphone, it was no different.

In the United States, the smartphone had an increase of US$30 in its price, starting to cost US$429, up from $399 for the previous generation. In Brazil, of course, this increase also took effect.

Let’s see how the prices of the new generation of the entry-level iPhone were:

It is worth noting that Apple has brought back a 256GB option for the new iPhone SE — it had withdrawn this configuration in September of last year, along with the launch of the iPhones 13 and 13 Pro.

For now, the new iPhone SE is not yet available for purchase in Brazil. For this, it must first pass through Anatel’s sieve in order to be duly certified and released for sale.

In the US and some other countries, pre-sales will start on Friday (11/3) and are scheduled to launch next Friday (18/3).

Other iPhone models get “cheaper”

We also had a “good” news regarding the prices of other iPhone models. I write good in quotation marks because this change was, to say the least, strange.

Used to rounding off values, Apple Brazil decided to readjust prices to “broken” numbers. See how the updated table was compared to the previous values:

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

As we can see, this is a standard reduction of 3.4% across the entire range — except for the iPhones 13, 12 and 11, which remain at the same values. You’ll understand… 🤔

iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

in apple

Price on sight: from BRL 8,258.40

Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$764.67

Colors: alpine green, sierra blue, silver, gold or graphite

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Launch: september 2021

iPhones 13 and 13 mini

in apple

Price on sight: from BRL 5,736.60

Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$531.17

Colors: green, pink, blue, midnight, stellar, or (PRODUCT)RED

Capabilities: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB

Launch: september 2021

iPhones 12 mini and 12

in apple

Price on sight: from BRL 4,954.50

Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$458.75

Colors: white, black, blue, green, purple and (PRODUCT)RED

Capabilities: 64GB, 128GB or 256GB

Launch: october 2020

iPhone 11

in apple

Price on sight: from BRL 5,129.10

Price in installments: in up to 12 installments of R$474.92

Colors: white, black, green, yellow, purple and (PRODUCT)RED

Capabilities: 64GB, 128GB or 256GB

Launch: september 2019

