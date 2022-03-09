Nintendo Switch OLED shows burn-in – after 3,600 hours

Burn-in is one of the most feared and least understood possible display problems of modern technologies. That’s why youtuber Bob Wulff – known as WulffDen – decided to push a Nintendo Switch OLED to its limits to see if he could reproduce the defect on his screen. The bad news is that he did it, but the good news is that it took 3,600 hours to do it.

To put this test in perspective, this number of hours represents a total of 150 days. That is, 5 months of the screen turned on in the exact same image, without using the Switch’s automatic fading, including. WulffDen used a controller from an alternative manufacturer to program automatic movements of the commands and not let the console screen dim.

In other words, it is a situation that is basically impossible to reproduce in a normal usability of Nintendo’s portable console. And yet, in WulffDen’s opinion, the “ghost image” was barely perceptible, and the video game really seems to be still very usable.

Burn-in is an effect that can happen on LED screens when small light-emitting diodes burn with an image continuously reproduced on the display, leaving a “shadow” of these shapes, or “ghost image” as it is also called.

WulffDen intends to continue abusing his Nintendo Switch OLED to see exactly how long it will take to actually render his display unusable.