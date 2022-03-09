No Big Mac? Pressure mounts against companies staying in Russia

While many US multinationals – from Apple to Levi’s – have decided to suspend their services in Russia, some companies remain in the country despite the risks to their reputations.

Hashtags like #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottPepsi circulate on social media, two companies that have also received letters from the president of the New York State Comptroller’s Office, the main auditing and oversight body.

These companies “need to question whether it is worth doing business in Russia in this extraordinarily volatile period,” said Thomas DiNapoli, who also notified brokerage Bunge, biscuit maker Mondelez and cosmetics and hygiene groups Estée Lauder, Coty and Kimberly. -Clark.

+ Russia proposes to nationalize foreign factories that have closed operations

A team at Yale University, which maintains a list of companies with a significant presence in Russia, says that about 230 have announced their withdrawal from the country since the invasion of Ukraine.

Many American companies are silent. The aforementioned brands did not respond to AFP’s requests for a response.

– “Cumulative effect”-

The Yum! Brands claims that its more than 1,000 KFC restaurants and 50 Pizza Hut stores are almost all independently owned and operated under license or franchise.

Starbucks argues that its nearly 130 cafes in Russia are owned by a Kuwaiti conglomerate and has pledged to return any contribution its activity in the country makes to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

“There are serious risks for Westerners in Russia today, and these companies should do everything possible to repatriate their people,” says Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota.

Some companies may hesitate because they think they can play an intermediary role between the parties or because they produce essential goods, said Tim Fort, a professor of business ethics at Indiana University.

A single-company decision “won’t tip the scales, but there is a cumulative effect,” Fort said.

And a brand as well-known as McDonald’s can have real influence in Russia at a time when official discourse minimizes the magnitude of the conflict and the population has little access to information other than official ones.

“Russians will be able to survive without the Big Mac, but they will wonder why McDonald’s closed,” he pondered.

For Mark Hass, a communications expert at Arizona State University, the economic interests of companies that have so far chosen not to leave Russia “will likely continue to outweigh the risks to their reputation.”

But “if social media starts to identify them as companies willing to do business with an autocratic aggressor who is killing thousands of people in Ukraine, the problem will take another turn and could affect their business far beyond Russia,” Hass said.

