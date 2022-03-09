Notebook with Windows 11: what advantages does the new system bring?

Windows 11 gives an important rejuvenation to the family of operating systems from Microsoft with a new look, new tools and a lot of fluidity for day-to-day activities. Launched recently, the software will still have many years ahead of it with updates and valuable novelties to increase the use of the computer in the routine, making the device a centerpiece of a home, capable of performing any task.

Nothing better, therefore, than facing this new phase of Microsoft’s family of OSes with a new notebook, capable of embracing the capabilities of Windows 11 without choking. With that in mind, see what are the advantages of having a computer compatible with Windows 11 and how the updated version can make your daily life easier.

Windows 11 is the latest evolution of Microsoft’s operating system (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Windows 11 brings new air in design

From the start, Windows 11 already exudes freshness in interface and visuals. With clear legacy of Windows 10, but enhanced to the maximum to provide a feeling of lightness and elegance, the operating system is packed with transparency elements, new materials for window composition, more elegant animations and much more.

The new look of Windows 11 delivers lightness, agility and sobriety for everyday tasks (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

And, no, these effects added to the new system don’t weigh more than those present in the previous version, even though they seem smoother a lot of the time. In addition, new buttons, switches, fonts and menus significantly increase information clarity, making computer management even more convenient.

Optimizing the day to day

In everyday life, the best that an operating system can provide is an uninterrupted and effortless routine of tasks — after all, no one likes to get lost in the system interface to find a specific function, right? For this, Microsoft bets on familiarity in the new product: those who migrate from Windows 10 to Windows 11 find a new system, with unprecedented functions, but extremely familiar in terms of usability.

One of the main new features is the Start Menu, which here is positioned by default in the center of the Taskbar — which has also received some tweaks. The section is more sober than before, with more focus on shortcuts to recent apps or suggestions based on user interests.

The new Windows 11 puts important tools within reach of a click (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Still in practical terms, there are the new Snap Layouts, a new tool to facilitate the separation of windows in multitasking: by clicking with the right mouse button on the “maximize” button, it is possible to choose one of the screen division sets to optimize the performing multiple activities on the PC.

The same goes for the new Notification Center and Quick Settings — both of which are just a click away in the lower right corner of the screen. In the alerts tray, all the PC announcements are arranged in an intuitive way, so that nothing goes unnoticed during the day, while the Quick Settings leave important functions for routine handy, such as brightness control, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi activation. and energy management.

Microsoft Store, the new app store

Downloading apps on Windows is now as easy as it is on mobile: the new Microsoft Store, renovated from the inside out, aims to become a home for all the apps on the market — and it’s on the way to that. Browsers, messengers, web apps, games and much more are already available in the platform catalog.

The new Microsoft Store seeks to be the ideal home to discover and download applications (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

In the future, it will even be possible to download Android applications to run directly from the computer, saving the user from installing complicated and cumbersome emulators. Application compatibility opens up a whole new layer of possibilities for anyone using Windows.

In fact, we cannot forget the Microsoft 365 suite. The ecosystem has traditional and very important programs for everyday life, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, in which you can squander creativity on information and documents.

Which computer to buy to run Windows 11?

Buying a new laptop to run Windows 11 can be an interesting strategy, but not only these machines are compatible with the system. Windows 10 to Windows 11 migration is available free of charge for supported PCs, so it is appropriate to pay attention to the specifications when choosing a new device.

Buying a new computer with Windows 11 already installed or one with guaranteed upgrade? The choice is yours (Image: Publicity/Acer)

Brands with models ready to receive Windows 11 — or that come out of the box with the system installed — include Samsung, Positivo, Multilaser, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus and Acer, all with a wide variety of models for every style of use, whether you are a more stationary user, who needs a machine for work, or a more dynamic user, who likes to have a PC that serves as a tablet and a daily companion.

Magalu Computer Festival

An interesting occasion to purchase a new computer is the Magalu Computer Festival, filled with very nice offers on notebooks with Windows 11 from the factory or with the right to a free upgrade for it. It is the perfect time for those looking for a legal computer option, but want to guarantee the purchase at the lowest possible price.