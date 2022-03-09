Oil prices fall as investors weigh US embargo on Russia

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices fell in a volatile trading session on Wednesday as investors weighed a U.S. ban on Russian crude imports and Russia announced a new ceasefire in Ukraine to let civilians flee. .

The view that the US ban on Russian oil imports may not worsen shortages has kept prices in check, traders said.

They also mentioned the fact that Ukraine was no longer seeking NATO membership after some news this week on the matter.

“Maybe this is contributing,” Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said on the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership.

“The realization that the US import ban may not make the current supply shock worse than it once was may also have triggered this surge in profit taking,” he added.

Brent crude was down $6.56, or 5.13%, to $121.36 a barrel at 11:24 am ET, after rising above $131. US Crude Oil (WTI) was down $6.31, or 5.10%, to $117.39.

Oil also retreated as the head of the International Energy Agency described last week’s decision to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion as “an initial response” and what more could be done. released if necessary.

