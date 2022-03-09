Only 55% of PC players killed the boss in the first area of ​​Elden Ring

In the past, it was difficult to quantify the difficulty of a boss or area in games. Today, with public Achievements and Trophies data, we can get a better idea of ​​the obstacles players faced, or how far they felt motivated to go. As FromSoftware games are famous for their level of challenge, even more people look at this data.

In Elden Ring on PC, according to the Steam Achievements list, 55.6% of players defeated Godrick, the final boss of the first area of ​​the game. In the PS5 version, 50.2% of players received the trophy for killing this boss.

Only three in-game trophies were earned by over 50% of players on PS5.Source: Voxel

As a benchmark, only 45.2% of players defeated Father Gascoigne, the first mandatory boss of bloodborne. Then, Elden Ring at least it seems to be holding people’s attention longer than other FromSoftware games.

After this initial area, the game opens up many paths and it is not so simple to assess difficulty using this type of data — as one player may encounter a certain enemy early on and another player will encounter the same enemy closer to the end.

You are playing Elden Ring? Have you defeated Godrick yet? Say it in the comments.