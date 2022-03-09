Orbis/Diário do Poder survey: 75% of Brazil is against racial quotas

Survey carried out by the Orbis Institute exclusively for the site Power diary reveals that more than 75% of Brazilians are against the racial quota policy in public contests, entrance exams, etc. In total, 15.4% are against any type of quota and another 59.4% are specifically against racial quotas, but in favor of social quotas, “because we are a mixed-race country” and we must “have quotas and give preference to the poorest, regardless of color.”

Only 25.2% of respondents are totally in favor of racial quota policies as “historical reparation for slavery”.

Young people under the age of 18 represent the largest share of Brazilians against racial quotas, but in favor of social quotas: 61.1%.

The Midwest is the region that most rejects racial quotas: only 18.6% of the inhabitants are totally in favor.

The Orbis research institute conducted 2,154 interviews between March 3 and 4, 2022, in all regions of the country.



Vaccine against covid. Photos: Myke Sena/MS

Brazil has already left the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom behind, in the immunization of the population against covid. Almost 83.4% of the 213 million Brazilians have already received at least one dose of vaccine. Yesterday, Brazil beat New Zealand, highly praised for the way it dealt with the pandemic. With a population of just over 5 million inhabitants, less than the city of Rio de Janeiro and 44.6 times smaller than Brazil, the island has immunized exactly 83.33%.

At the current rate of vaccination, Brazil should surpass Italy (83.9%) and Canada (85.6%) in the coming days, points out Our World in Data.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that Brazil has already applied more than 57 million booster doses. New Zealand equivalents.

According to the vaccinebrasil.org monitoring tool, 178.2 million Brazilians received at least one dose of vaccine.

power without shame changed pronouns Benedito Valadares was governor of Minas when he went to an agricultural exhibition in Curvelo. In his opening speech, he swore: “I have determined that Caixa Econômica and the State banks will grant agricultural loans at short terms and with long interest rates”. An aide corrected, aloud: “It’s the opposite, governor.” And he replied, “As long as the money comes in, pronouns don’t matter.”

It is the first time that the Bolsonaro government has acted against the criminal Petrobras profit policy, but changes are unlikely. Free to set its own prices, in 2021 the state-owned company exploited the Brazilian without mercy, earning a profit of more than R$106 billion, 1,400% more than 2020.

Governor João Doria visited Alessandro Vieira (SE), yesterday, in Brasília, paying his respects. The senator had been sulking since when Cidadania preferred federation with the PSDB to his candidacy.

The UN continues to pay mico. Absent from peace mediation in Ukraine after becoming Joe Biden’s auxiliary line, Secretary General António Gutérres decided to scare the Russians by calling war… war.

Russia tries to ignore sanctions, increasing bombers, while the United States and Europe incite Ukrainians in the best “it’s yours” style, while selling them US$600 million (R$3 billion) in weapons.

There are still about three weeks left for pre-candidates to change their electoral domiciles, with an eye on the October election. The deadline is April 2, just six months before the election.

The nickel price exploded on Tuesday (8), exceeding US$100,000 per tonne (the record was US$50,000 after the 2008 crisis) and forced the London exchange to stop trading the metal.

The average price of gasoline in the US hit an all-time high yesterday (8th). It’s US$4.17 (R$21.1) per gallon. A liter of gasoline would cost R$5.57. The most expensive gasoline in history there is still cheaper than the Brazilian one.

A scientific study by the University of Edinburgh (Scotland) has identified 16 genes that predispose humans to the serious effects of Covid-19. It is the world’s largest genetic study carried out on the virus.

…the “market” is always at war.