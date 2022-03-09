Oxford University begins testing rabies vaccine in humans

Scientists from the University of Oxford in the UK and the Ifakara Health Institute in Tanzania have started testing a new rabies vaccine in humans. In total, 192 volunteers will be recruited for clinical trials of the immunizing potential, officially known as ChAdOx2 RabG.

In Phase 1b/2 of the study, researchers must compare the immune response against rabies of the new vaccine with the response of another immunizer already in use in Tanzania. The idea is to understand whether a single dose of the Oxford formula induces the same protection as the existing multi-dose regimen. The research is expected to last 18 months and the results are expected to be published by the end of 2023.

Oxford research begins testing new rabies vaccine in humans (Image: Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato)

After one year of immunization with the Oxford vaccine, participants will receive two doses of the currently licensed rabies vaccine. With this, the team of scientists will be able to observe the effects of heterologous vaccination (such as booster doses). After the three doses, a robust immune response against rabies should be generated.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How does the rabies vaccine work?

Currently, approved human rabies vaccines are relatively expensive and require two doses, which limits access in many low-income countries. In the interval between doses, people can also abandon the immunization process. Therefore, new technologies are needed, which should increase the effectiveness (real world effectiveness) of the products.

In the case of the Oxford vaccine, the technology used is the same that the university developed and perfected in the formula against covid-19, Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca). The immunizing potential uses a viral vector to trigger the immune response against rabies.

To be more specific, the formula contains a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus), the vector ChAdOx2, which has been genetically modified so that it cannot replicate in humans. This vector carries information from the rabies infectious agent and ensures that the organism builds defenses against possible contact with the rabies virus in the future.

The difference between the formula against rabies and against covid-19 is the viral vector. This is because the immunizer against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus adopts ChAdOx1. This is also a common cold virus, but it affects monkeys.

Public health problem

“Many people don’t know that rabies still kills around 50,000 people every year, mostly in Asia and Africa — it’s the only known viral infection with essentially 100% fatality,” explains Sandy Douglas, the research group’s leader. , in a statement.

“Current rabies vaccines are effective, but require multiple doses and are too expensive for widespread use. A low-cost, single-dose vaccine would be a game-changer. This study should show us whether our new vaccine can provide that.” Douglas.

rabies deaths

“Rabies causes more than 1,500 deaths a year in Tanzania and imposes a significant financial burden on the poorest in the community in need of PEP. [profilaxia pré-exposição] and supportive care after a rabid animal bite,” says Ally Olotu of the Ifakara Health Institute.

It is worth explaining that, in both humans and animals, “as the disease progresses, neurological symptoms appear and can include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, mild or partial paralysis, excitement, hallucinations, agitation, hypersalivation, difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia, and finally , death”, explains the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Given this scenario, “the development of cheaper vaccines that require less contact with the health unit can reduce inequalities and facilitate adherence”, says Olotu.

Source: Oxford University and CDC