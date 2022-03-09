Patient who received first pig heart transplant dies in US

The first person in the world to receive a genetically modified heart from a pig in a transplant died Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maryland Medical Center, two months after the surgery was performed.

The 57-year-old became famous earlier this year for having undergone the experimental surgery. His name was David Bennett and he agreed to receive the pig heart as a last resort after failing several waiting lists to receive a human heart.

It is still unclear whether David’s body rejected the transplanted heart. “There was no obvious cause identified at the time of his death,” a hospital spokeswoman said, the surgery having been performed at the same location.

The surgeon responsible for the transplant, Bartley Griffith, mourned David’s death. “He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought to the end. Bennett has become known to millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live,” he said.

Heart transplantation was one of several procedures pioneered in recent months in which genetically modified pig organs were used to replace organs in humans. The process, called xenotransplantation, is viewed with great hope in the medical community because organ donations are in short supply.