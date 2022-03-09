People all over the world are booking on Ukrainian Airbnb’s; know why

posted on 03/08/2022 15:13



(credit: AFP)

People all over the world are booking stays at Airbnb’s in Ukraine without even intending to go. As of last week, tens of thousands have already used what is the fastest way to get cash donations to the East European country, stricken by the war with Russia. Yesterday, the company announced that it would suspend activities on Russian and Belarusian territory.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said that 61,402 nights were booked on the platform in 48 hours, totaling $1.9 million. More than half of that, around 34,000 nights, were paid for by users in the US, followed by the UK (8,000) and Canada (3,000). The rest, however, came from a variety of countries. “Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you,” Chesky wrote on Twitter.

Bookings are for both suburban and central Kiev properties, in a price range that typically ranges from $10 to $20. A company spokesperson said Airbnb has been dedicated to raising awareness. residents of countries close to Ukraine about the possibility of registering to host conflict refugees.

“We need help to achieve this goal. The biggest need we have is for more people to be able to offer their homes in nearby countries including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania. If you can house a refugee, go to airbnb.org/get-involved”, encouraged Brian Chesky last Monday, on his social media.

Until the last information Airbnb gave Forbes, 25,000 people had used the link to sign up as hosts.