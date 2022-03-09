People from all over the world book Airbnb’s in Ukraine; find out why – International

Yesterday, the company announced that it will suspend activities on Russian and Belarusian territory. (photo: AFP)

People all over the world are booking stays at Airbnb’s in Ukraine, even without intending to go. Since last week, tens of thousands have already used what is the fastest way to get cash donations to the Eastern European country, which has been affected by the war with Russia. Yesterday, the company announced that it would suspend activities on Russian and Belarusian territory.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said that 61,402 nights were booked on the platform in 48 hours, totaling $1.9 million. More than half of that, around 34,000 nights, were paid for by users in the US, followed by the UK (8,000) and Canada (3,000). The rest, however, came from a variety of countries. “Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you,” Chesky wrote on Twitter.

Bookings are for both suburban and central Kiev properties, in a price range that typically ranges from $10 to $20. A company spokesperson also said that Airbnb has been dedicated to raising awareness. residents of countries near Ukraine about the possibility of registering to host refugees from the conflict.

“We need help to achieve this goal. The greatest need we have is more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania. If you can take in a refugee, go to airbnb.org/get-involved “, encouraged Brian Chesky last Monday, on his social networks.

As of the latest information provided by Airbnb Forbes, 25,000 people had used the link to sign up as hosts.