Player finishes Elden Ring in 2.5 hours without dying once

You can kill the final boss in less time than it takes a lot of people to get the Torrente horse

While many players Elden Ring are still exploring their universe and discovering new things after dozens of hours of gameplay, there are already those who can finish the title in a matter of a few hours. Speedrunner niko bellic released a recording on YouTube that shows that is it possible to reach the end of the title without dying in just over 2 and a half hours.

To achieve this time — which is less than what many people dedicate to beating the first boss — he had to use as many shortcuts as possible. Furthermore, any kind of exploration was left aside: Thus, the biggest obstacles in the player’s path were the loading times and the game’s port animations.

Although the video brings several curiosities about how From Software built the Elden Ring universe, Watching it is not recommended for first-time players. That’s because it reveals many shortcuts and secrets that help to shorten the game, and can harm your discovery experience a little.

Torrent Horse is essential for speedrun

The most important piece for niko bellic to be able to finish Elden Ring in such a short time is the torrent horse. With the creature’s help, the player can evade most threats in the gameas well as reaching places on the map that a player walking on foot would struggle to reach.

It is worth noting that the player does not use any type of cheat or bug to finish the adventure, and still have to deal with some challenges to be able to face the final boss. Among them is the need to collect stones that guarantee the possibility of doing the weapons upgrade — without them, the game’s basic gear doesn’t do much damage to creatures in advanced areas.



How many hours do I need to play to beat Elden Ring?

It’s good to set aside a few dozen hours to face From Software’s adventure



The expectation is that the speedrun will open doors for other people finish the game in even less time, taking advantage of shortcuts that may have been ignored by the player. According to From Software developers, a normal player should take approximately 30 hours to finish the adventure, which offers dozens of hours more for those who want to explore everything it has to offer.

Source: Eurogamer