players discover how to “pause” the game

Elden Ring does not have a “pause” button for players to rest during gameplay. However, fans have found a way to make the feature work, without using mods or bugs. With the use of the RPG’s own menus, it is possible to hold the action.

Whether in the midst of an uphill battle or just exploring the Midlands, when opening the inventory, an option to display an explanation of commands provides a break from gameplay. One netizen showed the process in a video:

Guess what? Elden Ring has a pause button. Just open the “Menu Explanation” on the inventory screen. It’s not a meme, it really works!

The tool is for those who need help when interacting with the stock of items. FromSoftware has not commented on this shortcut being characterized as a bug or something unintentional, which eventually came to the attention of Elden Ring players.

Player recreates Sekiro’s boss in Elden Ring

Using the Elden Ring crafting mode, a player made a Tainted identical to Genichiro Ashina, one of the bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. See the result of the combination of skills and appearance by clicking here!

