Poland announces that it will send all its MIG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine ‘free of charge’

Decision was announced by the Polish Foreign Minister; country may suffer retaliation from Vladimir Putin’s government

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP – 10/04/2018 MIG-29 fighter jets, from Poland, will be sent to Ukraine to aid in the fight against Russia



Jacek Czaputowicz, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Polandmade a statement on Tuesday afternoon, 08, and said that it will send “immediately and free of charge” all its MIG-29 fighter jets to the Ukraine. The folder’s note stated that “Poland requests the U.S that provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions for the purchase of the planes,” he said.

According to the Polish politician, the combat aircraft will be sent to the US air base in Miesenbach, Germany. From there, it will be up to the government of Joe Biden to transfer the fighters. Jacek asked countries that are members of NATO (Military Organization of the North Atlantic) to be inspired and do the same. Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom’s Defense Secretary, however, stressed that the action could lead to possible retaliation from the United Kingdom. Russia. “Poland must understand that the decisions it makes will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but can also bring it into the direct line of fire from countries like Russia or Belarus,” he warned in a conversation with journalists.