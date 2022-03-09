Poland lends NATO fighter jets to Ukrainians

Poland said on Tuesday that it was ready to send “immediately and free of charge” all of its MIG-29 fighter jets to the war in Ukraine. According to Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, the aircraft will be sent to the US air base in Ramsteinin Germany.

“At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions for the purchase of the planes,” the minister said in a statement.

In Germany, the fighter jets will be available to the United States to be sent to Ukraine, as part of NATO’s (North Atlantic Military Organization) military aid to the eastern European country.

By announcing the sale of its fighter jets to be used by the Ukrainian government of Volodymyr Zelensky, Poland asks other NATO member countries to do the same.

Earlier, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he would support Poland if the country decides to give up its fighter jets, but that the country must prepare for possible retaliation from Russia.

“Poland must understand that the decisions it makes will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but could also bring it into the direct line of fire from countries like Russia or Belarus,” Wallace told Sky News. .

Conversations with USA

The Polish government had been discussing with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the cession of their fighters for war. Yesterday, on a visit to Moldova, Blinken said that the United States is “in a very active conversation with the Ukrainian authorities… to obtain an up-to-date assessment of their needs.”

“As we receive the assessment, we are working to see what we and our allies can deliver to bolster Kiev’s defenses against Russian invasion,” he said. blinking. “We are now actively looking into the issue of the planes that Poland could supply to Ukraine and looking at how we can compensate if Poland decides to supply the planes.

Image: UOL Art

So far, NATO has positioned itself against direct intervention in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, denying the deployment of planes and troops.

Last week, Blinken said the creation of a no-fly zone in Ukraine could lead to “all-out war in Europe”.