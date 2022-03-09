Poland says ready to put all MIG-29 fighters at the disposal of the United States – News

Poland is ready to deploy all of its MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and place them at the disposal of the United States, and has asked other members of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) that have planes of this type to do the same, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (8).

US lawmakers pressed President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday to facilitate the transfer of fighter jets from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries to Ukraine, following a Saturday appeal from the president. Ukrainian, Volodmyr Zelensky.

“The authorities of the Republic of Poland […] are ready to send — immediately and free of charge — all of their MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Force Base and make them available to the United States government,” the ministry added.





“At the same time, Poland requests the US to supply us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes.”

THE Poland is supporting Kiev with defensive weapons, but said it would not send jets to Ukraine as it is not a direct part of the conflict between Ukraine — which is not a NATO ally — and Russia.

“Any decision on the delivery of offensive weapons must be taken by the whole of NATO and unanimously,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday during a joint news conference with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo.

“That’s why we’re ready to hand over our entire fleet of fighter jets to Ramstein, but we’re not ready to make any moves on our own because, as I said, we’re not a part of this war,” he added.



