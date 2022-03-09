Pussy Riot and other anti-Putin artists have ‘Z’ from the war spray-painted on their front door – 03/08/2022 – Illustrated

Artist Rita Flores, a member of Russian band Pussy Riot, known for making political demonstrations against the government of Vladimir Putin, had the letter “Z” and the phrase “let’s end this war” written on the door of her apartment in Moscow. The symbol appeared on Russian tanks encircling Ukraine and, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, means “za pobedu”, or “for victory”.

Flores, who left Russia last year after being arrested several times, told Russian website The Insider that they also made a pamphlet offering sexual services using a photo of her.

According to The Art Newspaper, a vehicle specializing in visual arts that reported the case, the symbol is being compared to the Nazi swastika and was also inscribed on the door of film critic Anton Dolin, who disclosed the incident in a Facebook post. He also announced that he had fled with his family to Latvia because of the “criminal war against Ukraine”.

Russian band Pussy Riot had already declared support for the Ukrainian people in the war and announced that it would raise money to help those affected by the conflict started by Putin.

Another member of the group, Nadya Tolokonnikova, announced the creation of an organization to sell Ukrainian flag NFTs to raise funds for the defense of the attacked country.