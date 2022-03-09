Putin reacts to Biden embargo, will limit raw materials trade

posted on 03/08/2022 19:39 / updated on 03/08/2022 19:40



(credit: Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to limit trade in Russian raw materials until the end of this year. The measure came in response to one of the toughest sanctions against the invasion of Ukrainian territory. This Tuesday (8/3), Joe Biden, President of the United States, announced that he will no longer import oil and natural gas from Russia.

Putin’s decision was published in a presidential decree released by the Russian government on Tuesday. Within two days, a list will be drawn up with the products that will no longer be marketed.

Russia also decided to ban the sale of foreign currencies for six months. The measure was announced by the Russian Central Bank, also on Tuesday.

“Banks will not be able to sell foreign currencies to citizens” between March 9 and September 9, the Russian central bank said in a statement, adding that citizens will be able to exchange their currencies for rubles during this period.

Holders of foreign currency accounts at Russian banks will not be able to withdraw more than $10,000 until September 9. If they want to withdraw more money, they will have to do so in rubles, at the official exchange rate of the day, in accordance with the new provisions.

In the United States, Biden said he will make decisions to prevent the ban on Russian oil from causing a rise in fuel prices on American soil. He announced that 60 million barrels of oil will be released for the domestic market, 30 million of which will come from the government’s strategic reserve.

“Putin seems determined to continue on this path of death, no matter what it takes,” Biden said. “He attacked the world’s largest nuclear power plant without thinking that it could have caused a massive disaster. Ukraine will not be a victory for Putin.”