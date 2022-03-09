Radiation risk after power outage at Chernobyl, says Ukrainian company; for Aiea, it is possible to control the temperature | World

Radioactive substances may be released from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, because there was an interruption of the connection to the power grid after the invasion of the country by Russian troops.
Although the reactors have not been in operation for decades, it is necessary to cool the nuclear fuel that is still stored in the complex and, for this, it is necessary to have access to energy.
Work to repair the connection and restore power to the plant was not possible because fighting is ongoing, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company, said on Wednesday.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said Russia needed to respect a ceasefire so that repairs could be made.
Ukrainian Armed Forces during an exercise in the abandoned town of Prupyat, near the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant. — Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Nuclear energy agency says there is not a big impact
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed. According to the agency, the Chernobyl plant did not suffer any critical impact on its safety.
According to the temperature of the pool where the radioactive material is and the volume of water for cooling at the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant, it is possible to control the heat without the need for electricity, the Aiea said.
Taking into account the time that has elapsed since this accident, “the thermal load of the spent fuel tank pool and the volume of cooling water are sufficient to guarantee an effective removal of heat without electricity,” the Aiea said on Twitter.