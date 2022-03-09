Real saffron: discover the differences and discover the reasons for its high price

One of the most expensive spices out there. But, calm down, don’t confuse it with turmeric – also known as turmeric. To explain the difference between the two, Folha Agro, from the Folha Go website, prepared this article on the subject. So, read on today, March 6, 2022.

First, why is it so expensive? Well, that’s because your cultivation is a lot of work. O true saffron takes place by extracting the pistils from the flower of the species Crocus Sativus Linnaeus. However, it takes an average of 150,000 flowers to obtain 1 kilo of this saffron. In addition, each flower has only 3 pistils, and the process of extracting them must be manual. Each flower has only 3 pistils, and the process of extracting them must be manual.

You know there is a true saffron

Here in Brazil, the consumption of this saffron is not common, due to the difficulty of finding it and its high market price. However, in European countries it is more popular, especially in Spain, which is the main producer of this spice in the world.

Here in Brazil, it is easier to find it in the form of a dehydrated pistil or powder. However, it is worth mentioning that the high price of this spice is also justified by the flavor, since a small pinch of real saffron is enough to obtain a well-seasoned dish with a fascinating color.

Finally, just like its cousin turmeric, real turmeric also delivers many health benefits. As such, true turmeric is a rich source of vitamins A and E, as well as calcium. Likewise, it also has a high content of minerals such as zinc, potassium, iron, magnesium and copper. Because of this, it has antioxidant and antiseptic action.

And the one we use?

Turmeric, the cheaper one that we usually use, is quite different from the real thing. While this is extracted from a flower, the “da terra” comes from an herbaceous plant, from the ginger family. Therefore, it is made from a root and its powder also has a strong color, with a warm tone.

Lastly, as well as the true saffron, the earth is also a spice that has medicinal properties. Due to its antioxidant action, this spice can be a natural alternative to treat colds, high cholesterol and even gastrointestinal problems.

